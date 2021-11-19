ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Black Map Premiere “Left For Dead”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Map have premiered a lyric video for their...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Punknews.org

The Dead Krazukies: “Black Pearl”

We are pleased to bring to you an all new Punknews exclusive premiere for French punks The Dead Krazukies. "Black Pearl" is the 4th track off of the band's latest release titled Icarus and this video features the band spoofing pirate movies. Re-presses of the release will be out on December 3rd, 2021 on SBAM Records and SoundSpeed Records for the album's 1 year anniversary. The record is available for pre-order now through the labels sites.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Cynic Premiere “Diamond Light Body” Video

Cynic‘s new album “Ascension Codes” arrived today, November 26th and with it comes the full music video for the song “Diamond Light Body“. Artwork by Martina Hoffman and Robert Venosa is featured in the clip. In other news, the band’s vocalist/guitarist Paul Masvidal will be hosting an album release party in his hometown of Miami, FL on Saturday, November 27th at Gramps.
MIAMI, FL
Ultimate Classic Rock

The White Album Song That Nearly Tore the Beatles Apart

The Beatles reconvened at George Harrison's home in the spring of 1968 upon their return from Rishikesh, India. It was time to get to work. They recorded 26 rough demos — five from Harrison, 14 from John Lennon and seven from Paul McCartney. The next step was to take the tapes to the studio for refinement and recording, but one song among the McCartney contributions did not jibe with the others.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left For Dead#Black Map Premiere
epicstream.com

Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Believes Disney Lawsuit Left a Lasting Impact

The Black Widow star doesn't regret her falling out with Disney. Scarlett Johansson shocked the entire entertainment industry last July when she filed a lawsuit against Disney over the release of Black Widow on Disney+'s Premier Access feature. The two parties went on a heated back-and-forth for weeks and it looked like the bridges have been burned. Thankfully, cooler heads prevailed in the end and both Johansson and the House of Mouse eventually reached a settlement that reportedly gave the actress a guaranteed $40 million dollars.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Sharon Stone's Mom Suffers Second Stroke, Months After Actress' 11-Month-Old Godson Dies From 'Total Organ Failure'

Sharon Stone is asking for prayers after her 88-year-old mother suffered a stroke in what has already been a grueling year for the actress. The Basic Instinct star revealed the news in an emotional Instagram post. Sharing a photo of her smiling mom, Dorothy, Sharon wrote, “Say a prayer for Dorothy Marie Stone, my mom, who has suffered another acute stroke tonight. Thx." She signed the note with a prayer hand emoji.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lyric Video
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Andrew Lloyd Webber tells young actors they work in the service industry: ‘Nobody has a right to be on stage’

Andrew Lloyd Webber has criticised young cast members of his musical Cinderella, accusing them of not recognising that they work in the “service industry”.Earlier this month, reports emerged in The Daily Mail claiming that the theatre composer had “berated” the cast of his new production after they received a negative review from The New York Post, believing it would impact a Broadway transfer of the musical.His call was allegedly played over the speakers at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with cast members said to be left in tears afterwards and discussing potential strike action.Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row on...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Object Glimpsed Decades Ago Might Have Actually Been Planet Nine

It's one of the most intriguing questions about the Solar System from the last five years: Is there a large planet, lurking out in the cold dark reaches, on an orbit so wide it could take 20,000 years to complete? The answer has proven elusive, but a new study reveals what could be traces of the mysterious hypothetical object's existence. Astronomer Michael Rowan-Robinson of Imperial College London in the UK conducted an analysis of data collected by the Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) in 1983, and found a trio of point sources that just might be Planet Nine. This, Rowan-Robinson concludes in his preprint...
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Princess Charlene Of Monaco 'Almost Died' Prior To Entering Treatment Facility Following Husband Prince Albert's Intervention

Princess Charlene of Monaco apparently "almost died" of bizarre post-surgery complications, which preceded her recent admission to a treatment facility following an intervention led by her husband, Prince Albert. Article continues below advertisement. Sources close to the royal family feel Albert, 63, is underplaying the seriousness of his 43-year-old wife's...
WORLD
loudersound.com

‘The floodgates of Hell opened!’ Deep Purple star recalls furious backlash after he dared to cover Ozzy Osbourne classics

The title of Deep Purple’s new covers album, Turning To Crime, is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement from the English hard rock legends as to just how divisive and contentious such projects can be: indeed, interviewed in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine, which comes with an exclusive, official 4-track Purple EP, vocalist Ian Gillan admits that he was “totally against” the idea initially, admitting, “I thought the purists, and myself, would see something like this as criminal, metaphorically. it’s awfully cheeky to think that you can improve on the originals, which are embedded in everyone’s mind.”
MUSIC
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
filmneweurope.com

PRODUCTION: Snowing Darkness to Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights FF 2021

BUCHAREST: Gabriel de Achim’s third feature film Snowing Darkness / Uneori ninge cu zăpadă, alteori cu întuneric will have its world premiere on 25 November 2021 in the international competition Rebels With A Cause at the 25th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (12-28 November 2021). The script...
MOVIES
NME

‘Left 4 Dead’ veterans reveal AI Director 2.0

Former Left 4 Dead developers Stray Bombay have revealed AI Director 2.0, which will power its new game, The Anacrusis. In a post to its Steam community page, the team explained what made the original AI Director to Left 4 Dead:. “The thing that makes the Left 4 Dead series...
VIDEO GAMES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: ‘Cardi Tries…Thanksgiving Dinner’ with Ciara [Season 2 / Episode 6]

Cardi B has re-upped with Facebook for another season of her show ‘Cardi Tries _____.’. The Messenger series (which is executive produced by the star alongside Jesse Collins) sees her trying her hand at new skills outside of her Hip-Hop rooting. From lacing up to become a ballerina, firefighter, car racer, teacher, and more.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy