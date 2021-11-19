How The House Of Guerlain’s New Haute Parfumerie Collection Is A Story Of Scent And Art

The fashion designer Robert Wun created one of his first collections from his bedroom in London’s Brixton neighborhood. Five years later, he has turned his eponymous label from a six-look graduate project at the London School of Fashion into a boundary-breaking brand, and a favorite of musicians like Lady Gaga, Lizzo, and Doja Cat. Currently, the designer, who was born in England, raised in Hong Kong, and returned to London for college, is the subject of an exhibition at the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion and Film in Atlanta. Titled Between Reality and Fantasy, the show features over 40 garments curated from Wun’s archive, runway presentations, and celebrity commissions. Despite all the hype surrounding him, when it comes to Wun’s foundation, he speaks fondly of his very first fashion inspirations: a friend from church and the magazines strewn around the salon where his mother got her hair done. “I remember the first name that really caught my attention was Alexander McQueen, one of his menswear collections in one of those magazines,” he says. “It made me realize I could remember a designer’s name. I was only 11 years old, but I still remember that very vividly.”

