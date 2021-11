Rudy Guede, the only person definitively convicted of murdering British exchange student Meredith Kercher in the Italian city of Perugia in 2007, has been freed. Guede, 34, was initially jailed for 30 years after a fast-track trial held behind closed doors. That sentence was reduced to 16 on appeal, which he has completed 13 years of. His sentence was due to end in January next year, but he has been granted early release due to good behaviour.

