CEO of TeamSense, app-free tools for hourly workers. ESS Portal, call-off, safety reporting, engagement, and more delivered through text. As it stands today, an estimated 80% of the global workforce is “deskless,” according to research from Emergence Capital. This percentage includes hourly workers in manufacturing, agriculture, retail, hospitality, education, construction, transportation and other industries. The report shows that the money is going toward salaried workers; only 1% of software venture funding is going toward 80% of the global workforce. In what I have found to be a blight of technology innovation for hourly workers, very little funding is supporting innovations for 80% of the global workforce — about 2.7 billion people.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO