Fannie Mae Sees Supply Chain, Inflation as Economic and Housing Risks

By by: Jann Swanson
MortgageNewsDaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ink wasn’t dry on Fannie Mae’s October economic forecast when the month’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) was published showing an inflation rate two-tenths higher than the company’s economists had predicted. Fannie Mae’s November forecast now says their already upwardly revised Q4 2021 forecasts of 6.2 and 4.6 percent for annual...

www.mortgagenewsdaily.com

