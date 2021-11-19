ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

President Biden Undergoes Routine Colonoscopy

HealthDay
HealthDay
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWRYz_0d1z6l9B00

FRIDAY, Nov. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden underwent a routine colonoscopy on Friday, and briefly transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he was sedated for the procedure, the White House said.

The colonoscopy was part of Biden's first routine physical exam as president, and took place at Walter Reed National Military Center.

"As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the vice president for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said before the procedure. "The vice president will work from her office in the West Wing during this time."

According to the Associated Press, the president was under anesthesia for one hour and 25 minutes, during which time power was transferred to Harris. Biden is the oldest person to serve as president and will turn 79 on Saturday. According to the AP, Psaki said he resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Biden had his last physical in December 2019. That exam found him to be "healthy" and "vigorous," but noted that since 2003 he has had episodes of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm that if left untreated increases a person's risk of stroke and heart attack, the Associated Press reported.

Biden's primary care physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said at the time that the president takes a blood thinner to prevent blood clots that could lead to stroke.

Biden did have lifesaving surgery in 1988 to repair two brain aneurysms, weak bulges in arteries, one of them leaking. Biden has never had a recurrence, his doctor said, citing a test in 2014 that examined his arteries.

Harris made history during the short time she served as acting president on Friday. She is the first woman to be vice president, as well as the first person of color and person of South Asian descent.

Harris is scheduled to travel to Ohio later today after Biden resumes his duties, the AP reported. Biden is scheduled to take part this afternoon in the annual pardoning of two Thanksgiving turkeys.

Former President Donald Trump refused to go under anesthesia when he underwent a colonoscopy during his term in office, according to a book by former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Trump did not want to hand power over to his vice president, Mike Pence, during the 2019 procedure, Grisham wrote. He also kept the colonoscopy itself under wraps, worried that late night comedians would make fun of him.

As part of Constitutional procedure, Biden signed a letter to the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives informing them that Harris is the acting president while he is unconscious and unable to discharge his duties, the AP reported.

Biden then sent them another letter after awaking from the procedure and resuming his duties.

More information

Visit the U.S. National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases for more on colonoscopies.

SOURCE: Associated Press

Comments / 687

Randy Furr
7d ago

Did they finally find Kamala, so what was she doing up there? Guess she takes brown nosing a little to serious.

Reply(49)
173
branch of covidians
7d ago

Brandon asked how he’s feeling after colonoscopy: “Good. We’re gonna release all the details. I feel great. Nothing’s changed. We’re in great shape, and so, and I’m looking forward to celebrating my 58th birthday.” .........😳

Reply(22)
63
Digger Odell
7d ago

Drank the flush juice for four days and he’s still full of….well let’s just call it BS

Reply(1)
123
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Fortune

President Biden eats his Thanksgiving meal at $30 million Nantucket home of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden will eat his Thanksgiving feast amongst family at the Nantucket mansion of private equity billionaire David Rubenstein, a move that Republicans are critiquing as out of touch as American consumers face an all-time-high bill for their own dinners due to rampant inflation.
POTUS
Republic Monitor

Biden Had a Colon Polyp Removed Found Out To Be Potentially Pre-Cancerous

President Joe Biden had a colonoscopy routine last week at Walter Reed medical center and found out that he had a single 3-millimeter polyp lesion removed resulting to be potentially pre-cancerous. 3 Millimeter Polyp Removed. The Presidential Physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor said that the 79-year-old President Joe Biden was “healthy”...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Stephanie Grisham
Person
Donald Trump
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Representatives#Colonoscopy#Colonoscopies#Healthday News#The White House#The Associated Press#Ap
mediaite.com

Dan Abrams Calls Out Biden, Harris and Others Condemning Rittenhouse Verdict: ‘Impugning the Entire Judicial System’

Dan Abrams called out leaders across the U.S. political spectrum on Monday night for their reactions to the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial. Abrams, the host of Dan Abrams Live on Newsnation, warned that leaders ignoring the facts of the case and politicizing the verdict is not only wrong but is undermining our “entire judicial system … for political purposes.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
HuffingtonPost

GOP Senator Decries His Party's Blockade Of Biden Nominees — While Blocking A Nominee

Sen. Jim Risch (Idaho) criticized his fellow Republican senators Saturday, saying he disagreed with their blockade on President Joe Biden’s diplomatic nominees. “I have been a critic of this since I started on the Foreign Relations Committee,” said Risch, who is the top Republican on the committee. “I was a governor. I understand you have to have a team in place in order to govern.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy