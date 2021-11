Wild update: The Wild returns to the road with 11 wins overall, tops in the Central Division. Six of those victories have come as the visitor, including two on the Wild's last three-game trip. After his career-high four-point effort on Thursday in the 7-2 rout of the Stars, LW Kirill Kaprizov became the Wild's lone points leader with 15. RW Mats Zuccarello is tied for second with 12 points after his three-point game vs. Dallas. C Ryan Hartman has a team-high five goals on the road.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO