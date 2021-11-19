GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Northwestern

Look, things haven’t gone great for me as a predictor this season but honestly, this has been an unpredictable season. Who would’ve thought we could beat both Iowa and Michigan State when they were ranked in the top 5 and Purdue was unranked? I say that knowing full well that some members of this very stuff picked Purdue to win those games, but let me just say this, those people are homers. They didn’t truly think that was going to be the outcome. Instead, they were hoping that would be the outcome. I hope that Purdue wins every game.

