College Sports

GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Northwestern

By - - • GoldandBlack
Scarlet Nation
 7 days ago

A trip to the "Friendly Confines"...

purdue.rivals.com

The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Cowboys ejected player takes shot at refs following controversial call

A Dallas Cowboys’ player that was ejected earlier in the game took a shot at the officials from the locker room after a controversial pass interference call. Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph was ejected alongside Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer, and Joseph expressed how upset he was with a late pass interference call while not on the field.
NFL
#Wrigley Field#Goldandblack Com
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
NBC Sports

Cowboys Trysten Hill punched Raiders John Simpson after game

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill took out his frustrations from Thursday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on one of his opponents after the game. In a segment on ESPN, video was captured of Hill delivering a punch to Raiders guard John Simpson as the two teams mingled on the field after the game. The punch to Simpson sent his helmet flying off his head with Simpson and Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby immediately moving to confront Hill in the aftermath.
NFL
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Scarlet Nation

Iowa at Nebraska: Keys to victory, HOL score predictions

After winning three of the first four Heros Trophy games, Nebraska (3-8) has dropped the last six straight to Iowa (9-2). The Hawkeyes come into Lincoln today with hopes of still getting to the Big Ten title game, but must hope for a Minnesota win over Wisconsin. As we get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to a Husker victory over Iowa.
NEBRASKA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To National Anthem From Bears-Lions Game

On Thursday afternoon, the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions stepped on the field for a pivotal NFC North showdown. Neither team has much to play for – except pride. Matt Nagy is desperately trying to hold onto this job as the Bears head coach. Meanwhile, Dan Campbell is still searching for his first win as the Lions head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Shows What Started Fight Between Cowboys, Raiders

Tensions were clearly running high throughout yesterday’s thrilling Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys. Just after halftime, the two teams got into a sideline skirmish led by Raiders safety Roderic Teamer and Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph (both of whom were ejected from the game). And after the Raiders claimed a 36-33 victory in overtime, yet another fight broke out at midfield.
NFL
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Mark Ingram News

The New Orleans Saints are trying to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race, but that road just got a little bumpier. Unfortunately, the Saints will be without arguably the team’s best player yet again tonight against the Buffalo Bills. Running back Alvin Kamara is dealing with a knee injury and will miss his second-straight game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Purdue vs. Ohio State prediction, odds, pick and more

The Purdue Boilermakers are set to face the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. Check out our college football odds series, which includes our Purdue-Ohio State prediction, odds, and pick. The Purdue Boilermakers love playing with house money. They have knocked off a top-five team twice this year. They defeated Iowa...
COLLEGE SPORTS
hammerandrails.com

Purdue at Ohio State - Staff Predictions

Look, things haven’t gone great for me as a predictor this season but honestly, this has been an unpredictable season. Who would’ve thought we could beat both Iowa and Michigan State when they were ranked in the top 5 and Purdue was unranked? I say that knowing full well that some members of this very stuff picked Purdue to win those games, but let me just say this, those people are homers. They didn’t truly think that was going to be the outcome. Instead, they were hoping that would be the outcome. I hope that Purdue wins every game.
OHIO STATE
Scarlet Nation

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on Ohio State loss

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm discusses the 59-31 loss to No. 6 Ohio State. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?. Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube. : Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast. Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All...
COLLEGE SPORTS

