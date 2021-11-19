ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Our child came out as trans at age 4. This is what we've learned since

By J.R., Vanessa Ford
TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.R. and Vanessa Ford are the authors of the new children's book, "Calvin." They live with their two children, one of whom is trans, in the Boston area. Together they wrote this essay about learning the true identity of their youngest child, Ellie, and what they want other parents to know...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
Newsday

Learning facts about America's history we've missed

I certainly agreed with much of what William F.B. O’Reilly said about wokeness ["Wokeness slipping toward caricature," Opinion, Nov. 16]. However, as he moved onto critical race theory, I found myself cringing. Are schools proposing teaching a racially predatory narrative of American history, or are they proposing teaching things that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Turpin Children Today: Everything To Know About 13 Kids Enslaved By Parents For Years

Over two years after David and Louise Turpin were sentenced to life in prison, their children have tried to move on with their lives. Years after Jordan Turpin, 21, made her escape from her family home to call the police on her parents, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, the girl who bravely ran away at 17 to make the call is speaking out in an upcoming ABC 20/20 special with Diane Sawyer. Jordan was one of 13 kids that the couple shared, twelve of whom were being held captive in the family’s home in abusive conditions, including being malnourished and chained to their beds. While the children’s identities have been well-protected, a little bit more has been made known about them through their parents’ trial and the upcoming special. Find out more about the Turpin kids here.
KIDS
CBS News

This couple just moved to America and wanted to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. More than 200 strangers invited them to dinner.

Susana Orrego recently moved to the U.S. from Colombia and instantly noticed some differences. "The first month was hard for me, because in Colombia we say hello to all the people in the streets. And sometimes, the people don't reply back. So I told my mom, probably the people are not so friendly," she told CBS Boston affiliate WBZ.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#On Children#Documentary#Transgender Women#Frozen
greenepublishing.com

Learning As I Go: When we eat our eggs

Our hens aren’t laying. For months, we have searched for a solution. Finally, my husband was outside and heard the “I-just-laid-an-egg” cackle. He rushed over in time to see one of the other hens eating the egg. There are many reasons chickens eat their eggs or the eggs of others...
AGRICULTURE
Grand Haven Tribune

Looking at what we’ve done, together

Over the past year, we have been celebrating 50 years of service in Northwest Ottawa County by giving back and engaging with our community. We have been thrilled to see so many community members participating in events and initiatives to celebrate our 50th anniversary over the last several months. It brings us so much joy to serve the community we call home, and your eagerness to celebrate with us is what gives Northwest Ottawa County its signature close-knit community.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Telegraph

'I discovered my mother had been lying to me my whole life'

They were tiny pocket-book diaries with jottings of Pooterish banality. Helen Naylor knew that her invalid mother Elinor had been writing them since she was a teenager – five decades of her life squeezed into little more than two inches a day. Sometimes, mother and daughter would sit on the bed together and Elinor would read aloud from what seemed a tedious catalogue of shopping, weather, doctor’s appointments and her various illnesses, which had dominated and warped both their lives. It was her mother’s favourite topic.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Woman, 32, gives birth to surprise baby five weeks after boyfriend bought her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' because she had 'put on a bit of weight'

A woman has revealed how she learned she was 33 weeks pregnant after her boyfriend got her a pregnancy test 'as a joke' after noticing she had put on 'a bit of weight.'. Kirsty Pearce, 32, from Lowestoft, noticed she had put on weight at the start of October, with her boyfriend Matt Sylvester, 40, jokingly buying her a test.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated mother, 69, wakes from month-long coma on the day her family were taking her off life support after doctors told them 'there was no chance of survival' - as son reveals they had chosen her gravestone

An unvaccinated 69-year-old mother who was in a month-long coma has woken up in a medical miracle after doctors said: 'Your mother is never going to wake up.'. Andrew Lerman and his siblings had even picked out a gravestone for their mom Bettina Lerman, 69, and were planning her funeral down to what she would wear.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy