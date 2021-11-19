Ed Sheeran set to drop 'Shivers' remix featuring K-Pop stars Jessi and SUNMI

Making perhaps the most unexpected but highly welcomed trio, Ed Sheeran is teaming up with K-pop singers Jessi and SUNMI on a remix for his hit single, “Shivers”.

Teasing that forthcoming reworked track is “[COMING SOON]” on Twitter, SUNMI include a brief 12-second clip that featured the familiar instrumental intro of the original song, with the addition of Jessi singing, “Boy you give me shivers.” Check it out below.

Here for it.

Now, if you aren’t well versed in the goings on of K-Pop, here’s a start. Around for nearly a decade, Korean-American rapper Jessi has had multiple hit singles such as “Nunu Nana” and “What Type Of X”. With her most recent being “Cold Blooded” a collab project with the Mnet reality dance competition program Street Woman Fighter.



Meanwhile, after first making her debut in 2007 with veteran girl group Wonder Girls , SUNMI successfully went on to pursue a solo career releasing hits including “Gashina” and “Tail”. Her latest project dropped in August, a mini-album titled 1/6, which features the title track “You Can’t Sit With Us” along with five other B-side tracks.

While the original version of Ed’s song was released in September, as the second single from his album = (Equals) . The brand-new version of “Shivers” is due out November 24 at 6 PM KST, which for us stateside will be 4 AM EST. Making it quite an end to a busy week for Sheeran , coming only two days after he dives into the Pokémon Go world for a special AR performance of some classic hits including “Perfect” and “Thinking Out Loud,” along with tunes from his new album like, “Bad Habits,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “First Times” and “Shivers.”

Be sure to catch the show via the PG app in the in-game News area, available for a limited time from Monday November 22 at 2 PM ET through November 30 at 4 PM ET. And obviously don’t forget to set your alarms for the “Shivers” remix 11/24, 4 AM release.

Listen to even more of your favorite music on Audacy's exclusive stations like Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Beach Beats , Collabornation , and so much more!

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram