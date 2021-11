BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ injury report has been a very busy place in recent weeks. That remains the case as the team prepares to face the Falcons on a short week. Just about 24 hours after defeating the Browns, the Patriots released an injury report on Monday. The Patriots didn’t actually practice on Monday, so the injury report is a projected list of players’ participation levels had the team actually practiced. The Patriots listed three players — Damien Harris, Gunner Olszewski, and Josh Uche — as non-participants, along with a dozen players as limited participants. The Falcons also listed three players as...

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO