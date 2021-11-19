ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republicans hint at retribution after Democrats throw Rep. Gosar off committees

By Sahil Kapur
WMBF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NBC) - Before the House voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and throw him off his committees, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a veiled threat that Democrats’ seats might not be safe if his party takes control next year. The clash is the latest escalation in political...

www.wmbfnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Illinois State
The Associated Press

Omar seeks action over House colleague’s remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action” against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other House Democratic leaders demanded...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gosar
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Jackie Speier
Person
Hakeem Jeffries
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Sen Ted Cruz#Nbc#House#D Minn#D Calif#Chinese#Swalwell
roselawgroupreporter.com

Censuring Rep. Paul Gosar was warranted. Booting him from committees was a mistake

Opinion: Censure was warranted. But stripping Gosar of committee assignments denies his constituents equal representation and invites retaliation. I have no objection to Democrats in Congress censuring Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar for an anime cartoon depicting him slaying Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden. I wouldn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Examiner

Will Senate Republicans help Democrats pass Build Back Better?

Now that House Democrats have passed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, when, if ever, will the Senate begin voting on the legislation?. The Senate is on Thanksgiving break now, and they are due to come back Monday. They will not immediately take up BBB next week because they are still working on the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation Democrats wanted to wrap up before Thanksgiving but failed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

New York Times editorial writer hails 'Republicans we're thankful for': Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger among

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle commemorated Thanksgiving with a piece hailing "The Republicans we're thankful for." "It has been a tough year for fans of American democracy. The sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6 set the tone. Former President Donald Trump’s chokehold on the Republican Party continues to fuel its most unhinged impulses and elements. More than two-thirds of Republicans buy the lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cottle began her piece on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy