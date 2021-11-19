Here’s What We Know About Lindsay Lohan’s New Rom-Com

Lindsay Lohan broke out onto the big screen with the 1998 film The Parent Trap and went on to play other memorable characters in unforgettable Y2K films like Life-Size, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls. She took a step back from the limelight to focus on herself in recent years, but now it seems Lohan is ready for a comeback in a new Netflix holiday rom-com. On Friday, Nov. 12, Netflix announced that Lohan is back and will be starring opposite Glee alum Chord Overstreet in a holiday rom-com that is still untitled but is set to release in 2022. The streaming giant made the announcement along with the first pic of Lohan and Overstreet in character, and it’s so enchanting.
Comments / 0