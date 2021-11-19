ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New research reveals more investors will walk away from U.K. assets with ESG performance

Cover picture for the articleThe majority (73 percent) of the United Kingdom’s institutional real estate investors and property professionals expect more commercial property investors and buyers to walk away from commercial real estate with poor ESG...

GlobeSt.com

Most Institutional Investors Are Wary Of ESG Promises

Institutional investors are increasingly wary of the ESG promises being leveled by firms, with 86% of US investors saying they think companies “overstate or exaggerate” their ESG progress. Another 72% of investors internationally say they don’t believe companies will achieve their stated ESG commitments, according to new research from Edelman....
irei.com

Large uptick in institutional investors committing to net-zero target

Global institutional investors have significantly raised their ambitions to implement net-zero commitments across portfolios over the last 12 months, while being increasingly aware of the challenges in meeting these targets, according to the latest edition of the Aviva Investors Real Assets Study. The annual survey from Aviva Investors, the asset manager of Aviva, is based on responses from more than 1,100 decision-makers at global insurers and pension funds, which represent more than €2 trillion ($2.2 trillion) of assets under management,
irei.com

Key themes 2022: Strong recovery amid shifting risks

Diminishing economic disruption and uncertainty, stemming from the pandemic and ensuing supply-side bottlenecks, bode well for a still-strong recovery in 2022, according to Oxford Economics. But next year will herald a new phase in the recovery, driven by distinct shifts in the key macroeconomic trends. Tighter fiscal policy will be...
The Drum

New research reveals the intricacies of how voice search is used

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. As voice assistants continue to evolve, so does the way users search; the expectation of quick and accurate responses from our devices is high, paired with sometimes low patience for inaccuracy or lack of understanding. For brands to maximize this growing channel, it’s crucial to understand user demand to advance their voice search strategy.
etftrends.com

Institutional Investors’ ESG Priorities Have Changed

A recent study done by State Street Global Advisors asked over 300 institutional investors their thoughts on ESG going forward and how they plan to proceed with ESG investing. The study found that in just two years, the primary reasoning for investing in ESG had changed amongst investors, a significant find and a good indicator of sentiment for the future.
irei.com

Optimum German fund makes first acquisition

Optimum Asset Management, the boutique real estate investment manager, has announced the acquisition of a 15,000-square-meter (161,459-square-foot) office asset in Berlin-Pankow. The deal is the first acquisition from Optimum’s German Real Estate Fund IV (GREF IV), which has a strategy to invest in a diversified portfolio of residential and commercial properties.
irei.com

OUE Commercial REIT names new CEO

OUE Commercial REIT Management has appointed Han Khim Siew as its new CEO and executive director. Siew will work with the board of directors to determine OUE C-REIT’s business strategies and plans, and with the management team to ensure that strategies are executed. He held multiple positions at BNP Paribas...
irei.com

Thackeray Group and Align Partners form €143m hospitality real estate partnership

Thackeray Group has formed a £120 million (€143 million/$160 million) hospitality real estate partnership with Align Partners, a hospitality sector investment and asset management specialist. “We believe this is an opportune time to be investing in the U.K. hospitality market in partnership with one of the most experienced and entrepreneurial...
irei.com

AEW forecasts prime shopping centers become most attractive sector in 2022 European outlook

Prime shopping centers are forecast to become the most attractive asset class in Europe due to the sector’s yield widening during the past two years, showing the best returns compared to other sectors, according to AEW. Significant repricing leaves shopping centers in a position where yield tightening of 30 basis points is projected for the next five years in AEW’s base case.
irei.com

Northland Investment Corp. launches new multifamily fund

Northland Investment Corp. has launched a new closed-end fund to invest in multifamily properties in the United States. According to a filing with the SEC, the Northland Fund VIII has raised $26.7 million already, against an undisclosed target. A total of 18 investors have backed the capital raise. Northland Investment...
irei.com

Ascendas India Trust buys Mumbai commercial tower for $47m

Singapore-based Ascendas Property Fund Trustee has acquired real estate developer Aurum Ventures’ 16-story fully leased commercial tower in Ghansoli, a popular suburb of Navi Mumbai, a planned city situated on the west coast of India. The sales price was $47 million. The building is the 620,000-square-foot multitenant Building Q1 at...
irei.com

KKR and Apache Capital form strategic partnership

KKR and Apache Capital have established a joint venture to create a U.K. build-to-rent (BTR) multifamily-housing-investment platform. KKR and Apache Capital will invest £610 million (€726 million/$818 million) to fund the delivery of BTR projects in core cities across the United Kingdom that will be developed and operated by Moda Living (Moda). Sites already are identified in Birmingham, Brighton and Hove, and London.
Bisnow

Institutional Investors Funneling Funds Into Affordable Housing To Hit ESG Targets

As the nation's affordable housing crisis worsens, institutional investors and private companies are stepping in with their capital, propelled by the growing demand for environmental, social and governance investing. Cecil Phillips, the CEO of developer Place Properties, said at a Bisnow multifamily conference last week that a demographic shift is...
irei.com

Commercial real estate lenders can play an ESG role

When it comes to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in real estate, commercial real estate lenders can also play a role. “Commercial real estate properties are one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions, and property owners are shifting focus to curtailing emissions and upgrading properties to accomplish their ESG goals,” noted Alex Cohen, CEO of Liberty SBF, a nonbank lender. “Europe has already set carbon caps and guidelines for ESG, and European entities will be held to that standard for investments in the United States. As more and more ESG requirements make their way to the U.S., lenders will be playing a significant role in this capital-intensive process.”
irei.com

IntReal crosses €3b mark for open-ended property funds

Germany’s IntReal International Real Estate has crossed more than €3.1 billion ($3.5 billion) for its open-ended public-property funds. “The business line of public property funds is getting more and more important to us,” said Michael Schneider, managing director at INTREAL. “We are currently in talks with several asset managers who would like to enter the segment. At the moment, we actually have one investment fund in preparation.”
kfgo.com

Investor Gopher walks away from bidding for Playtech

(Reuters) – Playtech’s second-largest shareholder, Gopher, said on Friday it did not intend to make a takeover offer for the gambling software maker, days after another merger interest from a group led by former Formula One boss Eddie Jordan. Gopher, however, reiterated its commitment to a previously agreed deal to...
aithority.com

New ESG Research Reveals 89% of Companies Negatively Impacted by Cloud Cyber-Attacks Prior to Full Investigation

Seventy-four percent of security leaders and incident responders say their organizations need more data and context to conduct cloud investigations; 35% of cybersecurity alerts are ignored. Cado Security, provider of the first and only cloud-native digital forensics platform, released new research from ESG that found that 89% of companies have...
