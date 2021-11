The holiday season is upon us, which can only mean one thing: time to figure out who you are obligated to give a gift to. While I honor and respect those who take joy in finding the perfect gift for a distant relative and those who have been stashing away troves of treats all year to give to those they love/like/tolerate, I cannot relate. I am not one of you. Giving gifts stresses me out.

