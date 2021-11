On again, off again, on again, off again. Apple Project Titan is back on again. For almost 7 years, Apple has been threatening to build a car, presumably one powered by a battery. The effort has been known internally as Project Titan and it has had 5 leaders in those 7 years. There have been rumors the company was in talks with Hyundai, Kia, Fisker, Canoo, Magna, and/or Foxconn about building the Apple Car (since it has no factory and no car manufacturing experience of its own), and it has approached both CATL and BYD about supplying batteries for the effort. To date, all of those companies have declined to get involved, so far as anyone knows.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO