Public Health

The Data Point: America’s Covid-19 immunity is waning

By Elliott Ramos
NBC News
NBC News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 40 percent of Americans are at their strongest immunity level against Covid-19, even as health officials warn that waning immunity among vaccinated people is leading to a rise in hospitalizations. While about 6 in 10 Americans are fully vaccinated, more than half received their last shot more than...

TerYon
6d ago

Did we ever really have it? We have had more deaths in 2021 from Covid than we had in 2020 when we had no vaccines, no monoclonal antibody treatment!

clint myers
7d ago

2 weeks to flatten the curve..going into 2 years....2 shots...now 3...when will this end?

NBC News

