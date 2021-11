Airbus has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jazeera Airways, the Kuwait-based carrier, for 20 A320neos and eight A321neos. Jazeera Airways commenced operations in 2005 and has since emerged as a leading carrier in the region. It is operating regionally and internationally serving Middle East, Europe and Asia’s top destinations from its home base Kuwait. The Kuwaiti airline supports the country’s 2035 vision to further economic expansion and transformation into a commercial hub.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 10 DAYS AGO