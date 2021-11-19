ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

What to know about influenza and COVID-19 as flu season picks up

By Monica Danielle,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 7 days ago

Can you get vaccinated for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time? Can you get influenza and COVID-19 simultaneously? Will this flu season be severe after last season was historically low? The CDC answered AccuWeather's questions.

As devastating as 2020 was due to the coronavirus, there was an upside: the near-disappearance of seasonal flu. Because of all the safety precautions, including masking and physical distancing and other prevention measures put in place for COVID-19, the United States experienced historically low levels of flu cases and deaths.

There were fewer than 2,000 flu cases last influenza season, according to data reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which said that, by comparison, the 2019-2020 flu season saw an estimated 35 million cases. Flu season runs approximately from October through March, although activity can last as late as May.

“What that means is that there may be reduced immunity in the population against flu, this season," Dr. Michael Jhung of the CDC told AccuWeather. "It’s one reason why it’s especially important to get vaccinated this year and also why we might see flu come back with a vengeance.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QIp2m_0d1yxbOY00

Jhung's comments echo what CDC director Dr. Rochelle Wolensky said a month ago when she warned that the U.S. is at risk for a severe flu season and urged Americans to get vaccinated against both COVID-19 and the flu.

Some experts are concerned that people are experiencing vaccine fatigue. The Weekly National Flu Vaccination Dashboard shows that "flu vaccination rates are 6 percentage points lower for all children this season as of the week ending November 6, 2021, compared with last season week ending November 7, 2020 (34.3% compared to 40.3%)." Influenza vaccination rates for pregnant persons are also down compared to 2020.

In an effort to inspire people to get both vaccines, Jhung said that it is safe and effective to get vaccines for COVID-19 and the flu at the same time. “It’s perfectly fine to get an influenza vaccine and a COVID vaccine whether it’s the first or second dose in your initial series or a booster dose of COVID [vaccine] at the same visit," Jhung, who is an associated director for science within the CDC's influenza division, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iAnuS_0d1yxbOY00

He added that there are some simple guidelines people should keep in mind: "Don't get both vaccines in the same exact location on your body and, if possible, put them on different limbs," he advised. "We hope knowing that will encourage people to get both vaccines and save time not having to schedule two separate appointments.”

It's a great time to get your flu vaccine. Jhung explained that there are plenty of available doses, and the CDC is reporting that the flu is slowly starting to pick up in some parts of the country, which is typical at this time of year during an average flu season. Jhung said it can be difficult to tell the difference between COVID-19 and influenza, so anyone experiencing any respiratory illness symptoms should see a health provider.

“It’s important to distinguish between influenza and COVID this season because there are treatments for influenza -- if they are given quickly -- are effective in reducing symptoms, duration of symptoms and severity of symptoms," he told AccuWeather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TvLoR_0d1yxbOY00

After last year’s record-low flu numbers and because scientists develop the annual influenza vaccine based on the composition of the flu strains that circulated the previous year, there has been concern about the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine, but Jhung is confident that this year's vaccine is solid.

“In one sense, it is a little tricky to do that when the number of viruses is low, but we think the sampling was good. We think the vaccine composition is good, or as good as it could be in any year," he said.

The bottom line, Jhung said, is that people should get the flu vaccine to protect themselves and friends and family they may be seeing over the holidays. More vaccinations can help provide protection for those at an increased risk, including adults over 65, people with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes, and children, especially under five who are at risk of severe complications from the flu.

Flu viruses are more stable in cold air, and the lower humidity that occurs during the calendar's colder months allows the virus particles to remain in the air, according to Peter Palese, who was the lead author on a key flu study in 2007.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Flu season underway amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

For the second straight year, flu season is emerging against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the number of flu cases was relatively low last year, experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine say that this year, it could be much higher. "We thought that the 2020–2021 flu season would be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
CNET

Moderna COVID booster: What to know about new CDC guidelines, where to get it, side effects

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. It's a snap to figure out the rules for who's eligible for the Moderna booster shot against COVID-19: If you're an adult 18 years of age and older, you can get a booster six months after you receive your second Moderna vaccine shot. The rules around mixing and matching vaccines from the different drug-makers are easy to figure out, too. Just keep reading.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rogersville Review

It is Flu Season: Routine annual influenza vaccination is recommended

Influenza—the flu, for short—is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. The flu can cause mild illnesses, but for some it can also be serious—even deadly—especially for people over 65, young children, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic health conditions. The flu spreads easily from person...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Influenza#Seasonal Flu#Influenza Virus#Flu Vaccine#Cdc#Americans
goochlandva.us

COVID-19 Vaccine & Seasonal Flu Vaccine Clinic on Tuesday, November 23rd

The Chickahominy Health District (CHD), in partnership with Reynolds Community College and Goochland County, will offer FREE COVID-19 vaccines and seasonal flu vaccines on Tuesday, Nov. 23rd from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The COVID-19 Vaccine and Seasonal Flu Vaccine Clinic will occur at the Reynolds Goochland Campus located at...
GOOCHLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
inquirer.com

Yes, you can get COVID-19 more than once. What to know about reinfections.

Lots of people seem to think that if they’ve had COVID-19, they won’t get it again. Unfortunately, scientists have lots of documented evidence that you can get it again. What’s more, the second time could be even more severe than the first. Which is why vaccines are recommended even for those who’ve had COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Daily Reporter

Concerns rise about flu and COVID-19 vaccinations

An outbreak of 525 cases of influenza among students at the University of Michigan has area health officials worried. The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency is concerned with some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccinations rates in Michigan, residents now need to get the flu vaccine. Statewide surveillance shows flu vaccination...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
EverydayHealth.com

State of COVID-19: Insights on Vaccines for Kids, Boosters, Flu Season, and Beyond

As people increasingly spend more time indoors during the cold winter months, public health experts are bracing for a spike in COVID-19 infections as well as flu cases. With much of the nation under lockdown last year, incidents of flu seemed to vanish. Now with fewer wearing masks and more people congregating together, some believe the flu will come roaring back. Recently, a flu outbreak at the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus in Washtenaw County sickened at least 525 students.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 + flu coinfections? 7 things to know

As the U.S. enters its regular flu season, there's still a lot unknown about coinfection of flu and SARS-CoV-2 viruses. According to The Atlantic, an early study from China in January 2020 found zero cases of coinfection among 99 COVID-19 patients, but a follow-up a month later at a COVID-19 hospital found about one in eight patients had both illnesses at the same time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
La Crosse Tribune

Flu cases higher this season than last year, influenza vaccination urged

Cases of influenza are rising in tandem with COVID-19 infections, leaving state health professionals concerned about a possible “twindemic.”. So far this season, statewide flu cases are four times higher than the same date in 2020. The most recent Respiratory Virus Surveillance Report was released by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Nov. 6. In general, case rates are still lower than in pre-pandemic years, but hospitals are also dealing with COVID patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kentwired.com

Fighting the flu season with COVID-19 lurking

Campus life brings people together, and all the togetherness can create many opportunities for respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, to spread. Some people are concerned as the flu season arrives with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “Symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are very similar, so it is very hard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

As COVID-19 pandemic continues, CDC issues reminder about flu season

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the CDC is reminding people not to forget about flu season. The agency says it is seeing increased flu activity among young adults and college students. Health officials are concerned that with the flu and COVID-19 both circulating, it could stress healthcare systems across the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

21K+
Followers
975
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy