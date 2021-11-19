ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Feast’ Film Review: Welsh Tale Serves Up Skimpy, Unsatisfying Horror

By William Bibbiani
You are cordially invited to “The Feast,” a feature-film debut from director Lee Haven Jones about an upper-crust family whose dinner plans are interrupted by unforgivable acts. And that’s just the part where they try to rope you into a moneymaking scheme. Relax: It gets grosser from there. Set...

Related
Movie Review – The Feast (2021)

Directed by Lee Haven Jones. Starring Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Steffan Cennydd, Sion Alun Davies, Rhodri Meilir, Lisa Palfrey, and Caroline Berry. Filmed in Welsh, the picture follows a young woman serving privileged guests at a dinner party in a remote house in rural Wales. The assembled guests do not realize they are about to eat their last supper.
Review: DOUBLE WALKER is a Ghostly Revenge Tale

If you were given the choice to live one last day as a human or forever as a ghost, which would you choose? In Double Walker, the film’s main character chooses the latter. Simply credited as Ghost, she speaks of meeting two dark figures who present her with these two choices as though it were a dream. Played by the up-and-comer Sylvie Mix—who co-wrote the film with director Colin West—Ghost suddenly awakens and finds herself back home. Angry and confused over her death, she finds comfort sitting next to her mother on the couch, despite being unseen. The bond between this mother and her child is stitched throughout and presented strongly, and it helps that the mother is played by Mix’s own (Maika Carter). In attempting to learn the truth of what happened to her, the theme of domestic violence and the lingering effect it has on people’s lives is felt in every action Ghost makes. Her desire to avenge her own murder may stop the pain temporarily, but it has consequences.
Film Review: Natural Light

Hungarian documentarian Dénes Nagy turns to fiction for his latest feature, set in the bleak Soviet countryside of the Second World War. Taking its cues from Tarkovsky’s Ivan’s Childhood, and comparable in both tone and content to Václav Marhoul’s 2019 The Painted Bird in its study of war’s corrosive effects on the human soul, Natural Light illuminates the fading glow of humanity amidst horror.
‘The Unforgivable’ Film Review: Sandra Bullock Ex-Con Drama Stuffs a Miniseries’ Worth of Characters Into a Packed Movie

Ruth Slater (Sandra Bullock) has been in prison for two decades when “The Unforgivable” opens. That’s a long time to idle while the world moves forward. But 10 years — the length of time this film was in development — is pretty extensive, too. Indeed, the fact that the movie’s history is almost as convoluted as Ruth’s makes it all the more impressive that director Nora Fingscheidt (“System Crasher”) and her team have crafted an affecting, if flawed, redemption drama.
‘Stay Prayed Up’: Film Review | DOC NYC 2021

An impressive number of musicians have hailed from North Carolina: the blues guitarist Etta Baker, the funk empress Betty Davis, the High Priestess of Soul Nina Simone and the electrifying wordsmith Rapsody are just a few of them. With Stay Prayed Up, an enthusiastic documentary directed by D.L. Anderson and Matt Durning, the 82-year-old gospel singer Lena Mae Perry will assume her place among these greats. Stay Prayed Up, which premiered at Telluride and has continued its fest travels with screenings at DOC NYC, chronicles the journey Perry and her band, The Branchettes, undertook to record their first live album. It’s...
Welsh Eco-Horror The Feast Is a Slow Burn Last Supper

As the eye of the climate change storm draws closer, the output of modern films has steadily amplified its reflection of humanity’s swelling eco-anxieties. These sentiments can be felt in Todd Haynes’ bio-drama Dark Waters or Steven Soderbergh’s period thriller No Sudden Move; the underwater dystopia of Reminiscence; the adolescent uncertainty in Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon; and the arid wasteland of the exploited planet Arrakis in Dune. And the first shot of director Lee Haven Jones’ feature debut, The Feast, is that of our own planet’s most formidable opponent: An ugly oil rig, situated smack dab in the center of a rolling pasture. It relentlessly pummels into the ground to procure that precious liquid gold, while the worker in charge of handling the machinery stands idly by, indifferent to the destruction at play.
‘Encanto’: Film Review

Disney’s Encanto is, well, enchanting. It’s tricky to make an animated film so infused with exuberant sweetness without it becoming cloying. But this whimsical dose of magic realism set amid the lush greenery of the Colombian mountains benefits as much from the purity of the storytelling as the stunning vibrancy of the visuals. Aside from a quick nod to the inescapable Frozen anthem, “Let It Go,” and a funny throwaway gag about valet parking for burros, there are remarkably few of the usual winking cultural anachronisms designed to pander to contemporary kids. Instead, this is a film that commits to...
Review: Mother Nature Gets Delicious Revenge in THE FEAST

Whether films are set or filmed in Wales, the country and its ability to naturally bring eeriness to the screen thanks to its downcast weather have helped bring to life horror staples like The Old Dark House, The Wolf Man, and An American Werewolf in London. More often than not, you can find these titles on lists of the best horror films, and director Lee Haven Jones and writer Roger Williams throw their hat in the ring with a Welsh horror film of their own. The Feast is a parable of greed that acts as a warning of what could come if we don’t end the exploitation of the land. Themes centering on the environment and the climate crisis are ever-increasing in film, and it hits differently through the lens of horror, as it can more freely convey terrifying truths and present the consequences of actions in a violent, bloody way. While it fails its main character in terms of characterization, The Feast is an effective slow burn of intrigue and an engaging tale of supernatural revenge.
Review: ‘Last Night in Soho’ ditches comedy for horror

Edgar Wright’s Three Flavours Cornetto Trilogy — Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz and The World’s End — are some of the smartest comedies of this century, especially in the way they play with their genres: zombie horror, cop action and apocalyptic sci-fi. Each film expertly executes the tropes of its genre, achieving self-referential humor without being distractingly meta. With “Last Night in Soho,” Wright tries to shed some of those comedic inclinations in favor of a straightforward horror film. Unfortunately, the result is a film that could have been pushed further.
Film review: ‘Eternals’

“Eternals,” the next installment in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, faltered in terms of runtime and lack of character development, but succeeded in intricate storytelling and stunning visuals. The film shows the Eternals first appearing in the year 5000 BC to stop the Deviants, a race of humanoids,...
Short film “Sons of Toledo” Tells Emotional Tale

Combining striking local skyline and riverfront views with a moving story on the effect of violence in our urban neighborhoods, “Sons of Toledo,” which debuted at the Toledo Arts’ Commission’s Momentum Festival in September, is testament to another powerful story— the community’s involvement in the production. Intersection of Art and...
Review: ‘The Feast’

Who doesn’t love a good dinner party? Well… for starters, most of the players in the new Welsh horror film The Feast. And those that start out as fans of them, surely wont end up with the same sentiment. Glenda (Nia Roberts) is racing around trying to prepare for a dinner party that her husband, Gwyn (Julian Lewis Jones), has set up. Glenda’s family lives on a large plot of land near the mountains in the countryside. There may be minerals in the land that Gwyn’s business partner Euros (Rhodri Meilir) will pay top dollar for. Gwyn arranged the dinner to get their neighbor Mair (Lisa Palfrey) and Euros in the same room to procure a deal.
‘Isaac’ Review: A Striking, Surreal Film About WWII Horrors

Cinema is a vehicle for investigating historical scars in “Isaac,” a starkly beautiful drama about a filmmaker who returns to his native Lithuania in 1964 to make a movie about a WWII slaughter, and becomes embroiled alongside his schoolmate in totalitarian trouble. Adapted from a short story by Antanas Skema, director Jurgis Matulevicius’ feature debut — Lithuania’s entry to the Oscar international feature race — is Its obliqueness may preclude it from attracting a wide domestic audience, but such haziness is part and parcel of a work about the lingering, lethal fog of war.
Review: 'The Humans' serves up a turkey dinner with a side of dread

"The Humans" was an unsettling play. As a movie, it's flat-out terrifying. Stephen Karam, a first-time film director, has done an extraordinary job of adapting his Tony Award-winning drama, the national tour of which played here in 2018. It's the same story and takes place as a family gathers for a Thanksgiving dinner at which laughter turns to bickering. But it doesn't feel like a filmed version of a play. It feels cinematic because Karam has reconceived it, really thinking about how to tell a story visually, with a camera that sometimes emphasizes what we're hearing and sometimes contradicts it.
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Review

What was your favourite fairytale as a child? Well, whatever the answer, Tandem: A Tale of Shadows could easily be inspired by it (at least to some degree). Right from the off you’re plunged into an eerie Tim Burton-esque world, populated with beings right out of a tale such as Alice in Wonderland.
A Minute With: 'Shepherd' actor and director on the horror film

LONDON (Reuters) - Tom Hughes stars in British indie horror “Shepherd”, portraying a widower seeking respite from his wife’s death by taking a job on a barren Scottish island. But what first appears as a remote getaway turns into a terrifying nightmare as Hughes’ character Eric, a shepherd, is haunted...
‘The Humans’ serves up a Thanksgiving feast full of family drama

One new movie opening this week may get you in the mood for Thanksgiving — or just happy that you’re not stuck in this family. The Humans stars Beanie Feldstein, Amy Schumer, Steven Yeun and Richard Jenkins in a tense, funny, and dark drama. Stephen Karam wrote and directed the film, based off his own play, and he tells ABC Audio why it’s a great movie to watch on Turkey Day.
How ‘The Intruder’ Intruded on the Dreams of the Cast (Video)

The Wrap Screening Series: ”I had dreams two weeks ago when I saw the film for the second time and it was hard for me,“ actor Daniel Hendler says. In “The Intruder,” Erica Rivas plays Inés, a dubbing voice actress who after a traumatic experience during a holiday trip, develops a sleep disorder and starts suffering from very vivid nightmares. Inés fears she’s being possessed by creatures from her dreams.
