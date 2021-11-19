ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Moon turns red during longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

By Brian Lada,
AccuWeather
AccuWeather
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08riDS_0d1yx7C700

People all around the world lost some sleep, and in some cases, endured chilly weather to enjoy Friday morning’s lunar eclipse, which almost looked like a diamond ring in the sky.

The longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries put on an incredible show in the sky early Friday, but to witness the event, onlookers had to give up some sleep and step outside in the middle of the night.

The eclipse fell just short of being considered a total lunar eclipse, with 97% of the moon passing through Earth's dark inner shadow. The entire event lasted a little over six hours, but the pinnacle of the eclipse took place around 4 a.m. EST. The last time that a partial lunar eclipse lasted this long was in 1440.

Part of the darkened moon appeared red or rusty orange during the height of the eclipse, while the sliver of the moon that was still illuminated by the sun shined bright, giving the appearance of a diamond ring in the sky.

"Just saw it in northern Missouri! Fascinating!" Twitter user Lady Kildragon tweeted at AccuWeather during the middle of the eclipse. "Unfortunately, it's 23 degrees right now."

It was much warmer for onlookers in Florida, but people such as one Twitter user with the handle, PhotographicFloridian, had to wait for breaks in the clouds for a glimpse of the eclipse.

The moon was "playing hide and seek in South Florida," PhotographicFloridian tweeted at AccuWeather. This was enough to see part of the eclipse but not the entirety of the event.

A bit of luck was needed across the mid-Atlantic due to a partly cloudy forecast, but fortune favored the photographers that went outside to capture the eclipse in New York City and Washington, D.C.

Some clouds also streamed over Los Angeles during the eclipse, but it did not prevent the Griffith Observatory from capturing stunning video of the event.

Most of the six-hour eclipse was also visible from South America, Australia, New Zealand and eastern Asia.

It will not be long until the moon once again passes through Earth's shadow, as multiple lunar eclipses are on the docket for 2022.

Two total lunar eclipses will be visible across North America, weather permitting. The first eclipse is set for May 16, followed by another on Nov. 8.

For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Beast

See the Jaw-Dropping First Photos Taken By NASA’s Newest Earth-Observing Satellite

NASA’s newest Earth observation satellite, Landsat 9, has taken its first photos of the planet from orbit, and they’re gorgeous as hell. It’s just a taste of what the new satellite will be capable of spotting—especially as the planet is set to undergo rapid environmental transformations thanks to climate change and expanded human development.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Daily Mail

Hubble Space Telescope shows off never-before-seen epic views of the solar system's gas giants: Drastic changes are seen to the planets' atmospheres, including new storms on Jupiter

The Hubble Space Telescope is still not fully operational, but NASA and the European Space Agency continue to release new images taken by the space telescope, including never-before-seen images of the solar system's gas giants. The new images of Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune show drastic changes to the planet's...
ASTRONOMY
CNET

Haunting Hubble image shows mysterious 'superbubble' nebula hole

Nebulas are some of the most stunning features we see in space. N44, one of these ghostly formations of gas and dust, is a particularly strange nebula. It sports a "superbubble," a large, dark gap that makes it look like it has a chunk scooped out of it. A new...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
ScienceAlert

Magnetic Anomaly in New Mexico Reveals an Invisible Signature of Meteorite Impacts

Meteor impact sites might seem like easy things to recognize, with giant craters in Earth's surface showing where these far-flung objects finally came to a violent stop. But it's not always that way.  Sometimes those impact scars are healed over, disguised by layers of dirt and vegetation, or worn smooth again by the elements over vast stretches of time. Now scientists have found a way to detect these hidden impact sites. Think about a big chunk of space rock getting close to its final destination on Earth. Meteoroids can enter Earth's atmosphere as fast as 72 kilometers per second (160,000 mph), but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

The Magellanic Stream May Be 5 Times Closer to Us Than We Ever Realized

Distances in space are hard. Unless you know precisely how intrinsically bright something is, working out how far away it is is extremely difficult. And there's a lot of stuff out there in the cosmos for which intrinsic brightness is not well defined. This means that we can get distances very wrong sometimes. Case in point: new simulations show that a gigantic structure encircling the Milky Way may be a lot closer than we thought. That structure is the Magellanic Stream, a huge, high-velocity stream of gas wrapped most of the way around our galaxy. This long tendril of material originates in the Large...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

We All Nearly Missed The Largest Underwater Volcano Eruption Ever Detected

She was flying home from a holiday in Samoa when she saw it through the airplane window: a "peculiar large mass" floating on the ocean, hundreds of kilometres off the north coast of New Zealand. The Kiwi passenger emailed photos of the strange ocean slick to scientists, who realized what it was – a raft of floating rock spewed from an underwater volcano, produced in the largest eruption of its kind ever recorded. "We knew it was a large-scale eruption, approximately equivalent to the biggest eruption we've seen on land in the 20th Century," said volcanologist Rebecca Carey from the University of Tasmania,...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Lunar Eclipses#Photographicfloridian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
TheConversationAU

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission

A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from California on November 23, and will arrive at the target asteroid system in September, next year. The mission will travel to the asteroid Didymos, a member of the Amor group of asteroids. Every 12 hours Didymos is orbited by a mini-moon, or “moonlet”,...
ASTRONOMY
AccuWeather

AccuWeather

21K+
Followers
975
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AccuWeather delivers award-winning weather forecast insights, from our experts to audiences around the world.

 http://accuweather.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy