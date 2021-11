An update was sent by Sonos to users on November 16, 2021 with upgrades for Battery Saver, EQ Settings, and DTS Digital Surround. This Sonos S2 software update delivers different features to different devices, and the software will not necessarily be available to all users all at once, as is the case with massive updates such as these. Amazon also tipped that Amazon Music Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos Music support is on the way – not quite here just yet, but soon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO