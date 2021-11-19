ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: RealityTV – “Channel Surfing”

By Bslowbro
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop-producer duo RealityTV are out with their debut EP on Higher Education Records. Cleverly goofy and...

Related
AUDIO: Crysus – “Dubplate Machine”

Dubstep producer Crysus has a new single out today. This one balances metallic and robotic sonics; the bass drop both times ends up sounding like a computer becomes alive, grows limbs, and starts going on a rampage. It’s an aggressive and pounding beat of meticulous clatter that was obviously very fun for Crysus to make. We hope to hear more from him soon.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Breonte – “Haunting U”

Released on Halloween, Breonte is getting dark with his latest single, “Haunting U.” The song is about an ex, and while things may have ended, the singer is staying on that person’s mind. It’s a bit evil, but a very real feeling that people go through. The dark production matches the tone of the song, with heavy synths carrying the beat. Breonte’s delivery is cerebral, truly sounding like a possessed movie character while talking about how things went awry. Check out “Haunting U” here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Taiyamo Denku – “Collabzilla”

If you’ve followed Taiyamo Denku’s trajectory, he went from lyrically impressive freestyles and solo tracks to a flurry of tough collaborations. In recent years, that’s become his calling card, and a new album of big guest appearances is here in “Collabzilla.” The project features verses from Joell Ortiz, Kool G Rap, KRS-One, and a host of other notable names from different eras of hip hop, and Denku proves himself by going bar for bar with all of them. These 13 tracks are ultimately just a drop in the bucket in terms of Denku releases, but a significantly larger one than most considering the star power involved. If you’re a hip hop head, get a listen to the album below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Lurk – “Illimitable Dominion”

Dungeon synth project Lurk has a new album out on Realm & Ritual. It’s five movements that detail a descent into Hell and back, concluding with the ultimate redemption. Created during quarantine, the record is metaphoric for the spiraling into instability that not only society suffered but many of us individually did as the pandemic took hold on our senses of comfort and routine. Lurk creates a Poe-inspired horror atmosphere akin to the rapid decay of modern normalcy, grasping with all one’s might onto any means of survival.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Shle Berry – “It Is What It Is”

Hip hop artist Shle Berry is back with a new single today. She’s calm and collected here, laying gentle bars and lightly singing about letting go of the past. Berry has come to terms with what is and isn’t in her control; the pains have given her a new perspective, which is that she’s got nothing to prove. The song’s got a stripped-down and simple production to reflect where her mind’s at – certainly a departure from her previous material. We hope to hear more from Shle Berry very soon.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Chan – “Tell Them”

Producer Chan has a new track that dropped, and it’s a three-minute rager. “Tell Them” is full of tight drums, a medley of synths, and loads of energy. A lot of sonic ground gets covered in three minutes, with the synth melodies getting progressively more extreme as the song moves. There’s big buildups, naturally a bass drop, and an epic screeching section to this track, and you can’t help but move to it. Throw yourself a party with “Tell Them” here below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Peroxide – “Twisted in the Wild”

Hardcore punks Peroxide are out with their debut full-length album. The band delivers high-speed rippers that encompass everything from finding Adderall, having sweaty dreams, and stealing drugs from Brookfield. The final track, however, is a gentle and graceful organ track contributed by Lowell E. Schultz. Joey Turbo’s vigorous vocals combined with the tight riffage and ferocious drumming all add up to a bona fide punk record. Long live Midwest punk!
BROOKFIELD, WI
AUDIO: Peeper & Le Play – “Big Ol’ Thing”

Eccentric indie pop band Peeper & Le Play have a new single out. Spanning almost seven minutes, the song features witty wordplay and alliterations from vocalist Zack Pieper about not being impressed by over-the-top technological advancements. With an enterprising melody and wailing harmonica, Peeper & Le Play have fun with an anti-materialist message. They have a new record coming out soon, so stay tuned!
MUSIC
AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Go Harder”

If you somehow thought Wave Chapelle was lacking drive while dropping a new song every week, you’d be sorely mistaken. However, he’s determined to keep the hustle up, and motivates himself on “Go Harder,” his latest track. With a piano-driven beat, Chapelle raps about getting to the money, and plans to level up even further. The track explains that he can’t go back to his humble beginnings, and there’s only one way forward for him. The White Pack might be the strongest collection of singles that Wave Chapelle has put out every month, and you can hear that for yourself on “Go Harder” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Alyssia Dominguez – “Better Me”

Country singer-songwriter Alyssia Dominguez’s latest single is about living into the best version of yourself. She’s sick of beating herself up over past mistakes and is determined to build more bridges than she’s burned. It’s an uplifting anthem about running for the light at the end of the tunnel. We look forward to hearing more from Alyssia Dominguez in 2021.
MUSIC
AUDIO: Micah Emrich – “Basement”

Micah Emrich has his second project out now, and he’s blending genres with ease on “Basement.” The album’s opener “Cold Front” is a great example of the openness that Emrich takes in creating, with elements of indie rock, hip hop, and electronic music all appearing in just that two-minute track. While living primarily in the realm of R&B with some pop tendencies, there’s a lot happening here, and it does truly feel like entering a totally separate dimension of music when you listen to the release. There’s a lot of exciting things happening on “Basement,” and hopefully this project elevates Micah Emrich to a different level, far beyond the basement. Check out the release below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Spectral Display – “It Burns You When It’s Hot”

Spectral Display aren’t short on hits, and they don’t waste any time delivering ‘It Burns You When It’s Hot’ right after their critically acclaimed previous single, ‘Sorry Dear World.’. The Dutch-based band are currently smashing it left, right, and centre, and it’s no wonder since they’ve been thrilling the scene...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Surfing
AUDIO: Kenton Place – “Done With You”

Kenton Place’s latest hit, ‘Done With You,’ is absolutely on the money. The rockers from the United States have us in their grip here, and they leap to the top of the echelon with a sound that will grab you!. ‘Done With You’ has the venom of a snake bite....
MUSIC
AUDIO: Spade The Artist – “Stash House”

Spade The Artist is back, and with his latest drop, ‘Stash House,’ he is in top form. The Atlanta-based musicians’ new track is everything you’d expect from an artist of his calibre. From the first second, it’s captivating, with a hit rap performance about hope and optimism. Spade is self-assured, knows what he wants to achieve in life, and will go to any length to get there; we have no reason to doubt him!
MUSIC
AUDIO: Dave Schoepke – “Drowning in Snow”

Experimental percussionist Dave Schoepke has a new EP out this week. These four pieces feature the drums embellishing the narrative, with some electronic effects added by Marco Sebastian Christ on the third and fourth tracks. A recurrent theme here is that technical progress is not the only way forward; he embraces a near-postmodern mindset of a new approach being capable of replacing an old approach rather than adding to it, which seems to inspire his creative decision of drumming for melody. Dave Schoepke pushes the envelope of conventional song structures with “Drowning in Snow.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: BoodahDARR – “The Prayer II”

After some waiting, BoodahDARR is back on the scene with a new single. “The Prayer II” is a follow up to a 2018 track, and Boodah has a different approach this time around. While both singles have a braggadocios manner to them, the new installment has a more established perspective from the CCM rapper over choir samples and bouncy synths. He makes it clear that he only does big things, and nothing is going to get in his way. It’s a strong approach, and has some wild bars in it, but it does seem as though BoodahDARR is back to business with this track and a recent stretch of singles. Listen for yourself with “The Prayer II” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Layer by Layer”

Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer dropped a new EP. It’s four tracks that each add a new layer to Neumeyer’s process as he plays; the first track is just marimba, the second adds vibraphone, the third adds chimes, and finally in the fourth he sings. It may be a gentle listen but there’s profound intention and patience behind each artistic decision. Mike Neumeyer improvises against himself with “Layer by Layer.”
MUSIC
AUDIO: Deerskin – “Jester Jiggle”

World bass producer Deerskin’s latest single is indeed jiggly. With a swirling beat that sweeps you off the floor, this jam will have you cleaning your house with some rhythm. There’s some laughter samples from the jester himself sprinkled in as well. It’s another crafty cut from the ever-unique bass artist Deerskin.
MUSIC
Pye Corner Audio

Pye Corner Audio's layering of electronic sounds and ecological criticism is much more than just music for smart alecs, finds Ronnie Angel Pope. Martin Jenkins’ brainchild, Pye Corner Audio, has established its root system by drawing on cinematic, paired-back electronica to do the theoretical heavy lifting. In the past, they have traversed the dancefloor, refracting Derrida’s hauntology (via Mark Fisher) through a suspended wall of smoke in the air. This is to say that with a strong command of atmosphere and evocation, Pye Corner Audio pick up the threads of practice where theory leaves off.
MUSIC
AUDIO: B.J. Fisher – “Wise People”

Singer-songwriter B.J. Fisher’s new single is about growth and change as you experience new things. What a concept! Everyone’s made mistakes in the past; we’re all healing and trying to keep up with the rest of the world. Don’t ever feel like you’re too old to be wrong. We hope it’s the sign of something bigger in the works from B.J. Fisher and we’ll be watching what he does next.
MUSIC

