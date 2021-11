I find it really odd that the Biden administration is not only ignoring Tesla and its contributions to the electric vehicle market but is outright lying to the American people about General Motors (GM) being the leader of the industry. I’ve written about this already, but other things have happened since then. It seems as if there is a targeted push to convince the American people that GM is really the leader of the EV market and that GM, not Tesla, is responsible for widespread EV adoption.

