All of the TV lovers out there know how much it sucks when a show you’re really invested in gets canceled. Shameless fans everywhere have gotten very familiar with this feeling after the American version of the show ended in 2021 after being on the air for 10 years. Even though the show had a solid run, many fans weren’t ready to see it go. Although it’s sad that there won’t be any more new episodes of Shameless, the good news is that there are other things you can watch to fill that void. These shows may not be exactly like Shameless, but they have a lot of the same qualities that you love, and they’ll get you hooked right from the start. Keep reading for five shows to watch if you loved Shameless.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO