Colleges Are Giving Students Pandemic Relief Checks Worth up to $3,000

By Sarah Hansen
Twin Falls Times-News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStimulus checks from the IRS have come and gone, but many college students are still eligible for coronavirus relief payments from their schools. Back in March, President Biden’s American Rescue Plan set aside nearly $40 billion for the third tranche of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF), which was first...

wvlt.tv

Historically Black Tennessee college gives students Thanksgiving $10K

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A historically Black medical college in Tennessee is giving students an early Thanksgiving gift - $10,000 in cash. Meharry Medical College President James E.K. Hildreth announced the gift on Monday, telling students they would receive it on Wednesday. The money comes from the Higher Education Emergency...
TENNESSEE STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

College of the Desert students to be given up to $100 per unit in spring

Thanks to a federal grant, College of the Desert students will be paid up to $100 per unit for spring 2022 classes, the college announced today. Under the grant from the U.S. Department of Education, students will be paid regardless of classes being credit or noncredit, college officials said. The grant is aimed at getting The post College of the Desert students to be given up to $100 per unit in spring appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theclackamasprint.net

College counselor says student visits are creeping back up toward pre-pandemic levels

The number of students visiting counselors at Clackamas Community College is down 20%, despite all the stress of living through a pandemic. The Clackamas Print had the privilege of sitting down for a virtual interview with the college's chair of the counseling department, Esther Sexton, and her cat Eve. We talked about the counseling department and what counselors have to offer.
CLACKAMAS, OR
#Molloy College#Student Loans#St Francis College#American Rescue Plan#Congress#Howard University#Bushnell University#Florida State#Fafsa
Independent Florida Alligator

Shadowing program gives pre-health students experience as pandemic restrictions remain

When the COVID-19 pandemic took opportunities away from pre-health students, Alyson Moriarty created her own. Moriarty, student director and Medi-Gators co-founder, created the Medi-Gators Virtual Shadowing Program, which offers job shadowing and mentorships to students. The program helps expose participants to healthcare professions. Its virtual format on Zoom makes shadowing more accessible for underprivileged students and parents providing for their families while fulfilling academic obligations.
COLLEGES
CBS Austin

UT to pay student-athletes almost $3,000 a semester

The University of Texas at Austin announced Wednesday that it will pay student-athletes additional financial support through the academic enhancement benefits program. Starting next semester, eligible athletes will receive just under $3,000 a semester. The program comes a few months after the U.S. Supreme Court's Alston vs. NCAA ruling allowing...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven't caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS LA

Cal State University Expands Program Lending Apple iPads To Incoming Freshmen, Transfer Students

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — California State University is expanding a program that distributes discounted devices to its incoming and transfer students to more campuses this coming spring semester. (credit: Cal State University) CSUCCESS, which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing To Equity And Student Success, was launched in Fall 2021 at the university system's Bakersfield, Channel Islands, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Maritime Academy, Northridge, and San Marcos campuses. Under the program, eligible incoming first-year and new transfer students can request a technology bundle that includes a new iPad Air, Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio, along with a Wi-Fi hotspot that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state's Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Republic Monitor

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Check This December, Will It Hit Your Bank Account

The nearly $1 trillion in federal aid that was distributed to millions of families through three stimulus checks helped a lot of people. However, there is no guarantee that the federal government will hand out a fourth stimulus payment. Some States Own Funds. COVID-19 Delta variants are spreading across the...
INCOME TAX

