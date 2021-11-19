Pac-Man Museum+ Coming To PS4 In 2022, Features 14 Pac-Man Games Spanning 40-Plus Years

Check out the announcement trailer Pac-Man Museum +, a curated collection of classic and modern Pac-Man games featuring 14 games from the over 40-year history of the character's library. Pac-Man Museum + features the games Pac-Man, Super Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Pac-Land, Pac-Mania, Pac-Attack, Pac-In-Time, Pac-Man Arrangement Arcade Ver., Pac-Man Arrangement CS Ver., Pac-Man Championship Edition, Pac Motos, Pac'n Roll Remix, Pac-Man Battle Royale, and Pac-Man 256. Additionally, Pac-Man Museum + features a unique visual interface that resembles an Arcade game center. Players can customize their game center by placing cabinets, decorations, and memorabilia throughout their personalized arcade. In addition, there is a mission-based progression system where completing game missions rewards players with coins that can be used to unlock more missions or items that players can place in their virtual arcade room. Pac-Man Museum + launches for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in early 2022.
