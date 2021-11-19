Pac-Man Museum+ Coming To PS4 In 2022, Features 14 Pac-Man Games Spanning 40-Plus Years

OnePlus has partnered with several brands over the years for special edition devices. Be it the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition, the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, or the new Harry Potter Edition of the OnePlus Watch. All of these devices follow a certain theme and are targeted towards consumers who want a unique device or those who are fans of that particular theme. Following the same tradition, we now have the OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition which is essentially the OnePlus Nord 2 with a fresh coat of paint. If you want to relive your childhood memories of playing the iconic arcade game, this one’s for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO