Pac-Man Museum+ Coming To PS4 In 2022, Features 14 Pac-Man Games Spanning 40-Plus Years

By Michael Harradence
psu.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePac-Man Museum+ is coming to PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One in in early 2022, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced. The collection will feature a total of 14 games...

www.psu.com

#Pac Man Games#Pac Man Museum#Pac Attack#Ps4#Nintendo Switch#Xbox One#The Pac Man Museum
psu.com

