Walker Hayes Announces ‘Country Stuff the Album’

By Billy Dukes
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 7 days ago
"Fancy Like" singer Walker Hayes will release a new studio album early in 2022. The 13-track Country Stuff the Album album will build off an EP of the same name, released in June. Five of the six titles from that EP appear on the tracklist for Country Stuff the...

