Raiders select versatile SEC offensive lineman in 2022 mock draft

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The offensive line has played better over the last few weeks for the Raiders. Alex Leatherwood seems to be settling in at right guard and Andre James has improved at center.

Still, the Raiders have a lot of work to do at the position this offseason. If Leatherwood does stay at right guard, the team will be in the market for a right tackle once again. Or, they could move Denzelle Good to the right side and search for a new left guard.

Either way, you can expect the Raiders to continue to rebuild the offensive line in 2022, likely through the draft. Luckily for Mike Mayock and the rest of the front office, the draft is loaded with offensive line talent next year.

In a recent mock draft by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports, he has the Raiders selecting offensive lineman Kenyon Green from Texas A&M. Here is what he had to say about the possible selection and fit:

“It might come as a surprise to some but Las Vegas’ decision to part with Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson and Gabe Hudson has not gone well. The addition of Green allows the Raiders to begin righting a wrong.”

Green has started at four different positions for the Aggies over the last two years. But his best position is probably at left guard, where he can use his size and power to open up holes in the run game.

After a dominant junior season, it’s hard to see a reason why Green won’t be a top-25 pick in next April’s draft. His positional versatility on top of dominant play will make him a sure-fire first-round pick. For a team like Las Vegas that needs more versatile offensive linemen, he might be a perfect fit.

Keep an eye on Green throughout the rest of the college football season and through the draft process as he certainly could be an option for the Raiders in the first round.

NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

