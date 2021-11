Netflix has announced a special after show for the new Cowboy Bebop series, Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked! Netflix's new take on the classic anime series has been one of the most hotly anticipated releases of the year. While much of this was general excitement about what to expect from such a new perspective on the classic franchise, there was just as much conversation about the who, what, and why bringing it all to life. Now it seems Netflix is getting ready to open up about all of that even more so since the series has officially released.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO