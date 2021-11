West Virginia and Pittsburgh have met in the basketball version of The Backyard Brawl 187 times, and they will make it 188 later tonight. Mountaineer Head Coach Bob Huggins has certainly been part of this series, involved as a recruit, a player, and a coach. On Thursday, he fielded several questions about the rivalry, including when it really clicked with him, how it compares to other rivalries, and when it was most fierce.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO