ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team LISTEN: Can Dinged Defense Intercept Cam Newton?

By Jeremy Brener
Washington Football Team on FanNation
Washington Football Team on FanNation
 7 days ago

The Washington Football Team's defense has struggled for most of the season.

However, in the past few weeks, the unit has looked better. The defense produced its best performance last week in a 29-19 win over the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in which quarterback Tom Brady threw a pair of interceptions.

Bobby McCain and William Jackson III came up with the picks and Kendall Fuller nearly grabbed a third. Fuller recorded six tackles, but his status is up in the air for this weekend after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee injury. Fuller returned to practice Thursday, but was limited.

The veteran corner wasn't the only one shelved at practice. Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste didn't participate Wednesday because he was still recovering from a concussion. St-Juste also returned Thursday, but in limited fashion.

The depth in the secondary is key to the team, and it's easily the deepest position. If the WFT wants to win a second straight game, having these two guys healed and ready to go for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers would be ideal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0hlJ_0d1ykksM00
By Jeremy Brener

WFT LISTEN: Can Dinged Defense Intercept Cam Newton?

Locked On Washington: How the Washington Football Team and Carolina Panthers Match Up

4 minutes ago

How to Watch WFT at Panthers: First Winning Streak of Year?

As Washington looks for its second straight win, the team looks to continue its success … followed by wins.

1 hour ago

Which QB Does WFT Pick in NFL Mock Draft?

No question Washington needs help at quarterback, and the latest ESPN NFL Mock Draft has it getting exactly that

1 hour ago

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," host David Harrison invites Julian Council (Locked On Panthers) onto the show to talk about their respective teams and how they stack up on paper.

David talks about the team's initial injury report and how it could affect the WFT this weekend.

Julian joins in and talks about the homecoming storylines surrounding the game for Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

David deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Newton taunted by Washington player after loss

Cam Newton’s first home game back with the Carolina Panthers did not go to plan, much to the delight of the Washington Football Team. Washington came away with a 27-21 road win at Carolina on Sunday, and they limited Newton in the process. The Panthers quarterback did throw for a pair of touchdowns and run for another, but was limited to 235 total yards on the day.
NFL
theScore

Newton to receive majority of 1st-team reps, could start vs. Washington

Cam Newton's first start since rejoining the Carolina Panthers could come in Week 11. Head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Newton will receive the majority of the first-team reps in practice this week ahead of Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Rhule said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
247Sports

Cam Newton will get majority of Carolina Panthers' first-team practice reps

While the Carolina Panthers have not fully committed to Cam Newton being their starting quarterback, it appears that it is headed that way. On Monday, one day after Newton helped the Panthers to a win over the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt Rhule said that Newton will get the majority of the first-team reps at practice this week while Carolina prepares for the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Cam Newton returned to Panthers 'to win football games'

Cam Newton had been a free agent since his release from the New England Patriots on Aug. 31 until he returned to the Panthers this week after Carolina signal-caller Sam Darnold went down for at least a month with a shoulder injury. The 2015 NFL MVP participated in his first...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kendall Fuller
Person
Cam Newton
CharlotteObserver.com

Cam Newton can be ‘the guy’ again for the Carolina Panthers

When Cam Newton arrived at practice Friday for the first time since 2019, there was a familiar feeling in Charlotte. Panthers fans waited behind barriers at the practice field just to get a glimpse of him. They recorded video and yelled out his name as he passed by on a golf cart with DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and a Panthers’ security person.
NFL
Yardbarker

Matt Rhule on Cam Newton starting vs. Washington: 'We're trending that way'

Cam Newton signed with the Carolina Panthers just last week, but the former MVP may already be in line to make his first start of the season. Matt Rhule indicated to reporters on Wednesday that the plan is for Newton to start in Week 11. The Panthers coach said things are “trending that way” but will have P.J. Walker continue to prepare as though he will start.
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: This isn’t the same-old Cam Newton

There are sad endings and happy endings. Then there is something in between. There are things that feel good, even if you know it isn’t going to end well. Like eating that extra taco, or making that one last roll in Craps, or checking TikTok before you go to bed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wft#The Carolina Panthers#Carolina Panthers Match#Espn Nfl Mock Draft
NBC Sports

Cam Newton announced as starter for Week 11 bout vs. Washington

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will be the starter against Washington on Sunday in his return to Bank of America Stadium. Head coach Matt Rhule announced at Carolina's availability Friday that Newton "will take the first snap," while also adding that fellow quarterback P.J. Walker will also have a role to play against the Burgundy and Gold.
NFL
WRAL News

Cam Newton to start against Washington after giving away tickets for game

Charlotte, N.C. — Ahead of a much-anticipated game for Cam Newton, he's made it known he wants to reestablish home-field advantage for the Carolina Panthers. The popular quarterback and former NFL MVP is helping that happen by giving away 50 tickets to the game against former head coach Ron Rivera and Washington this weekend. Newton will start under center on Sunday for the team he played for from 2011 to 2019.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cam Newton already acts as team leader in first game with Panthers

Cam Newton appears to be providing a major energy boost to the Panthers in his first game with Carolina. Newton rejoined the Panthers this week as a free agent after initially departing the organization after the 2019 season. The quarterback didn’t start the game but is already taking control and providing leadership on the sideline.
NFL
Carolina Panthers

Rapid Reactions: Cam Newton provides spark, defense locks down Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Yes, he was back. And it didn't take long to remind anyone of it. Or to remind folks that the Panthers could be OK. They jumped out to a quick lead Sunday thanks to new quarterback Cam Newton﻿, and piled on for a 34-10 win over the Cardinals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
986
Post
691K+
Views
ABOUT

A FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Washington Football Team.

Comments / 0

Community Policy