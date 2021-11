Whether it's to help get a new driver on the road or a fun gift to yourself, a new vehicle is one of the more important purchases you can make in any given year. With the average price tag of a new vehicle crossing the $40,000 mark, a car purchase should come with significant research and consideration attached. And while things like the make and model, the cost, and the paint color are important criteria for any motorist to consider, there's one other factor you should keep in mind before visiting a dealership—when you'll pull the trigger on a new car.

BUYING CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO