WNY veteran to be inducted into state senate Hall of Fame

“The best of the best of the best,” was just one of the many statements of praise Vince Horrigan heard Thursday. Horrigan, who spent 27 years in the United States Air Force, was inducted into the state Senate Veteran’s Hall of Fame Thursday. Horrigan, who is also a former county executive, county legislator, and director of the Southwestern NY Chapter of the American Red Cross, is a retired colonel who logged more than 3,500 hours as a fighter pilot in front-line aircraft like the F-4, F-15 and F-16. His military assignments included service as a USAF fighter weapons school instructor, NATO tactical systems and readiness evaluator, security assistance program manager for the Pacific Rim Countries and Deputy Commander for Combat Air Forces for the 50th Fighter Wing in the United Kingdom and 3rd Air Force in Europe. As a senior officer, he held Command, Pentagon and NATO international assignments.

MILITARY ・ 14 DAYS AGO