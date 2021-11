Mary’s Poison Ivy Takes Charge in Batwoman Midseason Finale Photos. The time has come for the Batwoman midseason finale. After seven episodes, the third run of Gotham’s Scarlet Knight will take a little break for the Holliday season. While the producers haven’t officially revealed when the show will return yet, it won’t likely happen before next year. As of this writing, it’s still unknown how many episodes will be in season 3. Production is still ongoing and it is scheduled to wrap on December 20.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO