ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Iota Sex Offender Lying & Cheating the System with a Fake

By Bernadette Lee
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GY2QF_0d1yhawT00
Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, they have arrested a tier-three sex offender after he was breaking the law by lying, cheating, and gaming the system.

According to the Sheriff, 39-year-old Brandon L. Brown of Iota was arrested after an investigation in which officials say they found the man was maintaining a social media account even though he is not allowed to do so as a convicted sex offender. Gibson says they take any crime seriously, including situations in which sex offenders are not following the law. It doesn’t matter what aspect of the law it is, Gibson says they will follow the letter of the law.

Investigators recovered information about Brown’s activity on a social media platform so he was arrested for unlawful use of social media. There is a Sex Offender Registry Unit, and they do constantly track sex offenders to make sure they are in compliance with the law.

Sheriff Gibson tells KPEL Brown was convicted of First-Degree Rape in Missouri. He then came to Louisiana following his release.

Gibson had the following to say about this situation,

Our goal is to assure that sex offenders are following the requirements set forth by the courts to assure the safety of our families. When a sex offender conceals his identity to have access to a social media platform when he is prohibited, is concerning to everyone. Please make sure that all family members, especially children are aware of the dangers of talking with strangers on social media. You never know who you are talking to.

The man was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail, and his bond was set at $15,000. This charge is a felony charge.

Source: Iota Sex Offender Lying & Cheating the System with a Fake

Comments / 0

Related
Mercury News

Secret recording found by husband can be used in murder trial

An allegedly incriminating recording handed over by a murder suspect’s husband will be allowed as evidence in a high-profile trial, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled. The decision means the case can go forward against Rebecca Ruud, accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning the body. The trial has been delayed at least nine times in the four years since her indictment.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Iota, LA
County
Acadia Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
CBS LA

Police Officer Anthony Westerman Sentenced To Home Detention For Raping Woman

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer combined the sentences for all five counts, saying he had only intended to convict Westerman on one count of second-degree rape. He sentenced Westerman to 15 years behind...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sex Offenders#Sheriff#The Acadia Parish Jail
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kalb.com

Family of Serena Williams reacts to homicide

Family of murder victim questions City of Alexandria’s crime reporting policy. The Alexandria Police Department is continuing to search for Germon Jefferson, 25, of Alexandria, in connection with a homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Lakeside Drive. As those efforts continue, the family of the victim claims a policy from the City of Alexandria stalled the news of a murder suspect on the run from getting to the public.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Dr. Oz Asks Nancy Grace Why The Unsolved Murder Of Jonbenet Ramsey Has Stuck Out In People’s Minds

As the 25th anniversary of the murder of JonBenet Ramsey approaches, the tragic fate of the six-year-old continues to baffle authorities and the public alike. Today, Dr. Oz and his experts examine what it is about this case that’s kept it so fresh in everyone’s minds. They discuss the different theories over the years, how new DNA technology could play a critical role in closing the case, and if there is a new suspect in the investigation. Investigator John San Agustin takes Dr. Oz inside a model of the Ramsey home with exclusive insights on the evidence found and reveals what he believes needs to happen to solve this brutal murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

St. Bernard deputy sheriff convicted in neglected inmate's death dies in federal prison

He survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the middle of his federal trial. He survived a near-fatal infection in jail afterward when his bail was revoked. But Andre Dominick, a former captain in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, did not survive his five-year sentence for violating the civil rights of Nimali Henry, the 19-year-old mother who died of a treatable disease under Dominick’s watch in the St. Bernard Parish jail.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy