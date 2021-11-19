‘Riverdale’: What to Expect From Sabrina’s Rivervale Visit

Barry Allen gets by with a lot of help from his friends in The Flash's "Armageddon." Kicking off season 8, the five part event follows Team Flash as they enlist fellow Arrowverse heroes in the fight against the telepathic alien Despero (Tony Curran). The roster includes: Black Lightning's Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), Batwoman's Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), Legends of Tomorrow's Atom (Brandon Routh), Arrow's Mia Queen, Supergirl's Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. "Every single guest star has their emotional journey that they go on," showrunner Eric Wallace recently told EW. "Everybody has an integral role and they're there for a reason." At the end of the day, though, this is still a Flash story and "Armageddon, Part 1" sets up not only the event's arc but also season 8's other story lines, too. "This is the hardest episode I ever had to write," said Wallace. "I think Part 1 got funnier when I realized I had to honor not just kicking off a season but kicking off a crazy space story." —Chancellor Agard.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO