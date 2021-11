The LA Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 121-116, but the big story of the night was LeBron James being ejected in the third quarter after he threw a seemingly inadvertent elbow that bloodied the face of Pistons bigman Isaiah Stewart. Stewart had to be restrained by teammates and arena officials and was also ejected from the game. Afterward, Anthony Davis defended LeBron for his role in the incident, saying quote: 'Everyone in the league knows LeBron's not a dirty guy.' Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes the play was an unintentional act.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO