The Snipping Tool is an important feature of any Windows operating system; it allows users to capture, edit, and save screenshots directly onto their PC. However, since Windows Vista, the program hasn't been the most stable. Even as we moved onto Windows 10 and 11, the Snipping tool tended to run into strange issues. Such issues prompt the “Snipping tool not working” error repeatedly, which might hinder your workflow and slow you down.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO