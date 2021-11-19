ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Philadelphia mandates Covid-19 vaccine for all city employees, some contractors

By Ryan Mulligan
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Philadelphia will require all city employees and certain contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 14. Workers that fail to comply with the mandate, which was announced Friday, will be placed on unpaid leave for 15 days. If they do not start the vaccination process during...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 2-Day Total Of 1,324 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,324 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 48 hours. Of the new cases, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 26, 2021. In the last 48 hours, 1,324 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 1,121 are confirmed cases and 203 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/1NJwsCbj54 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 26, 2021 There have been 9,253 total hospitalizations and 148,118 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,439. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
philasun.com

Philadelphia to distribute 75 vouchers providing safe, affordable housing to youth

Partnership among City agencies and the federal government reinforces the City’s commitment to expand housing opportunities for vulnerable communities. Philadelphia announced Tuesday that it will receive $735,000 in federal funding from a Housing and Urban Development (HUD) grant. The award comes from the Foster Youth to Independence Initiative (FYI). The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

‘Our Hospitals Are Full': Boston Doctors Warn of COVID Surge Amid Bed Shortage

Boston doctors are sounding the alarm over an expected surge in COVID cases as hospitals across Massachusetts struggle with bed and staffing shortages. "Our hospitals are full. All hospitals are full," Dr. Shira Doron of Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday on NBC10 Boston's weekly "COVID Q&A" series. "Hospitals are already doing really terrible things like deferring and canceling elective surgery now in Massachusetts and so, you know, we are not in a position where we can afford an increase in COVID cases. Or flu, for that matter."
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kenney
bizjournals

King Drive BID's Raynetta Hill keeps community top of mind

As the new executive director of the Historic King Drive Business Improvement District No. 8 in Milwaukee, Raynetta Hill says she feels honored to be in a space to create ideas and execute them. Power Breakfast featuring Austin Ramirez of Husco International. The premier business information and networking series in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Center Square

31 state employees terminated over vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Gov. Ned Lamont said 31 executive branch employees have been terminated from employment for not following the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a news release, the governor announced that nearly 95% of executive branch employees are fully vaccinated or testing weekly for the novel coronavirus, but 5% of employees are not in compliance with the mandate that was issued Aug. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#New York City#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#N95
bloomberglaw.com

Vaccine Mandate Coerces Speech, Government Unions Allege (1)

President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring federal employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 flagrantly disregards constitutionally protected free speech, free exercise of religion, and privacy rights of workers as well as federal labor law, two government-employee unions charged in a federal lawsuit in Philadelphia. American Federation of Government Employees Local...
U.S. POLITICS
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County Leaders Worried Holidays Will Drive COVID-19 Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – After reporting nearly 900 new cases in 24 hours, Allegheny County leaders offered no reason to believe the numbers will improve coming out of the holiday season. Chief Epidemiologist Dr. LuAnn Brink expressed her concerns about the new COVID-19 cases compounded with the upcoming holiday weekend. Last month was the third deadliest month for COVID infections in Allegheny County and there have already been 67 during the month of November, according to leaders. The county is averaging more than 600 daily cases with reinfections now being added to the case count. Brink stressed how overwhelming those numbers have been, even causing...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOXBusiness

DOJ asks court to allow OSHA vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to let it move ahead with a workplace rule that would require employees at larger companies to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly testing. The mandate is a centerpiece of the administration’s efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Union Leader

Governor: Record-high COVID hospitalizations lead to executive order

CONCORD — Following a second straight day of record COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order to let hospitals exceed their licensed bed limits. The order will permit hospitals to create “internal surge centers” on the hospital campus to have more available beds even as these health care providers confront a chronic workforce shortage.
CONCORD, NH
WCAX

Burlington mayor proposes city mask mandate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Mask up, Burlington. Mayor Miro Weinberger is using the OK from state lawmakers to propose a mask mandate in the Queen City. The mayor stresses this mandate would be different than one Burlington has seen in the past. He says if a public indoor space like a restaurant or a gym requires vaccinations for all people in the room, they’re exempt from a mask mandate.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy