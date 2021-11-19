ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Should You Buy an Xbox Series X on Black Friday 2021?

By Ste Knight
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou probably know, as well as almost every other person on earth, that Black Friday is peeking over the horizon as we speak. This means deals and discounts on all manner of goods. Including the Xbox Series X... maybe. If there actually are some Series X consoles on the...

www.makeuseof.com

TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
The Verge

The PlayStation 5 will be available, once again, at Walmart starting at 3PM ET

Walmart is hosting yet another restock event for the PlayStation 5. The latest one is happening today at 3PM ET / 12PM PT. The retailer has seemingly alternated between offering consoles exclusively to those paying for its Walmart Plus plan and others that are a free-for-all for regular customers, comparatively speaking. Today’s restock fits in the latter category, so you can head over to Walmart’s site to get either the $499.99 PlayStation 5 console that has a Blu-ray disc drive or the $399.99 Digital Edition that omits the disk drive.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
KSN News

Best Buy 2021 Black Friday sale features 128 pages of deals

Best Buy has officially dropped its 2021 Black Friday ad. The ad features 128 pages. The sale kicks off today and runs through Sunday, Nov. 28. The ad features laptops, headphones, fitness trackers, televisions and more. $249.99 for a Samsung 27-inch 240HZ Gaming Monitor. Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (Nov. 21). Free $50 Best […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the...
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Aldi Black Friday deals 2021: When the sale starts and what deals to expect on Nintendo, Apple and more

There’s now just one more day until Black Friday – the sale which is undoubtedly the biggest shopping event of the year – and the deals are ramping up. Just like last year, we’re hoping to see prices slashed even more across tech, beauty, home appliances and more at some of our favourite stores.Though the event may have begun as just a one-day sale in the US to mark the beginning of the festive shopping season, it has since spread worldwide with many retailers joining in on the weekend-long event, concluding on Cyber Monday. Year-on-year increasingly more retailers are taking...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Is Live Now: Check Out The Best Deals

Walmart's Black Friday sale includes some incredible game deals, such as steep discounts on new releases like Deathloop, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Far Cry 6. Walmart is also slashing the prices on TVs, laptops, and many other tech and entertainment products. While in-store deals are live right now, we've also rounded up some of the best online discounts so that you don't have to risk going outside this weekend.
MLB
ComicBook

PS5 Restock at Amazon Is One of the Best Ever

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 transpired today at online retailer Amazon prior to the start of the holiday shopping season later this week. And while many PS5 restocks over the past year have been filled with frustration, misery, and annoyance, it seems like Amazon finally came through in the clutch today for a number of folks, making this one of the best sales that the console has ever seen.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart has announced its Black Friday gaming deals, including PS5 and Xbox Series X plans

Walmart has confirmed a range of Black Friday 2021 gaming deals, including its plans for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles. It will be running deals throughout Thanksgiving week, with online offers launching on November 22 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET, and in store deals starting at 5am local time on Black Friday, November 26.
MLB
gamingideology.com

Microsoft just gave you one more good reason to get an Xbox Series X or S . to buy

This article contains affiliate links, we may receive a commission on all sales we generate from this. Learn more. Today marks 20 years since the original Xbox first launched in North America, and to celebrate the milestone, Microsoft held an Xbox Anniversary Celebration livestream today. And it was an event not to be missed, giving anyone who has bought an Xbox Series X or S plenty of reasons to be happy with their purchase. The biggest announcement was the surprise reveal that the multiplayer portion of Halo Infinite is launching in beta today.
VIDEO GAMES

