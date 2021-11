West Virginia opened up the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic with a near 20-point win over Elon on Thursday night. Taz Sherman set a career-high with 27 points, and the Mountaineers shot 52-percent from the floor, while holding the Phoenix to 36-percent shooting and turning it over 17 times. It was a great start to this three-game tournament.... or so one would think. But that's not what Head Coach Bob Huggins took from the game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO