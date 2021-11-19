ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

Naming process begins for Leander ISD's 29th elementary school

By Taylor Girtman
Community Impact Austin
 7 days ago
The process to name Leander ISD’s 29th elementary school is underway. The school will open for the 2022-23 school year in the Bryson subdivision in Leander. Community members can submit name suggestions online through Dec. 5. Leander ISD board members approved a...

Austin, TX
