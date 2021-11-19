ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Prentiss Drops Dystopian 'hey prentiss' Music Video

By Justin Moran
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a Justin Bieber co-sign at age 14, Jackson, Mississippi's Prentiss is well on his way to becoming the local breakout you can't ignore. The teen artist, who's found a place in the growing hyperpop scene alongside friends like Glaive, arrives today with the title track off his debut EP, hey...

