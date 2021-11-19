ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes looking to the future through awful 2021-22 start

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are racking up losses at an incredible pace. Their focus is on the future as...

Yardbarker

Coyotes’ Hayton Looking to Avoid Bust Label

On Tuesday night, Arizona Coyotes forward Barrett Hayton registered his first career multi-goal game of his NHL career. After spending the last two years of his career bouncing back and forth from the Coyotes to their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate Tucson Roadrunners, Hayton is prepared to take the next leap, and build off this performance.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 18 Preview: Arizona Looks to Build Momentum Against Detroit

You have to give props to the Arizona Coyotes, they put up a great fight against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, but they lost. Again. Their record now sits at 2-13-2, good for dead last in the entire National Hockey League. They’ll meet the Detroit Red Wings in Arizona tonight before making their way to California to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday.
NHL
fiveforhowling.com

Coyotes Game 19 Preview: Arizona Looking For a Win in California

The Arizona Coyotes have slowly gotten better as the season has gone on, and they earned their third win last night and now just trail the Seattle Kraken and Ottawa Senators by one. It’s probably a bittersweet feeling for Coyotes’ fans, who want Shane Wright but are also tired of watching an uninspired, losing team. Nonetheless, it’s great for team morale and the younger players, and they’ll look to build off of it with a win in California against the Los Angeles Kings.
NHL
#Ap Sports
NHL

Tourigny discusses challenging start to season for Coyotes

Coach talks about first NHL win, play of Gostisbehere in Q&A with NHL.com. Andre Tourigny said he knew there would be challenges taking over the rebuilding Arizona Coyotes as a first-time NHL coach. The biggest turned out to be watching the players work hard and buy into what he was...
NHL
kion546.com

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 20 goals, and his second of the night at 13:08 of the third period made it 4-1. He also tops the league with 40 points. McDavid has 13 goals and ranks second with 35 points. McDavid’s empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining clinched it after Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes in the final seven minutes.
NHL
MLB
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: Bruins Shuffle D, Isles-Rangers, NHL Trade Rumors

The Boston Bruins will have new defensive pairings again when they take on the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night. There seems to be a COVIDIOT issue at NHL headquarters these days. Will the San Jose Sharks’ willingness to retain salary help them move problem child Evander Kane?. That and more in...
NHL
NESN

Who’s To Blame For Bruins’ Lackluster Start To 2021-22 NHL Season?

The Boston Bruins were a period away from sealing a win over the first-place Edmonton Oilers, but an ugly third that included defensive miscues and avoidable goals led to the 5-3 loss at TD Garden. Edmonton potted three goals in the final 20 minutes to end Boston’s perfect streak at...
NHL
Yardbarker

Eric Staal Still Looking to Sign With NHL Club 2021-22

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that veteran center Eric Staal is hoping to continue his career with an American team in the NHL this season. If he could get picked up by a club, it would be his 18th NHL campaign, but he wasn’t signed in the offseason and nothing appears imminent, so it’s not clear if Staal will make his way back this year or join another league to continue his hockey career.
NHL
ESPN

NHL first month awards: Best, worst starts and biggest surprises to begin the 2021-22 season

In the first month of the NHL's 2021-22 season, the biggest news was clearly off the ice. The investigation into how the Chicago Blackhawks handled claims by Kyle Beach that video coach Brad Aldrich sexually assaulted him in 2010 led to resignations by Chicago GM Stan Bowman and by former coach Joel Quenneville, who had coached the Florida Panthers to a 7-0-0 start this season. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman urged others to come forward with any claims of toxic or abusive situations among the teams; last week, that resulted in Anaheim Ducks GM Bob Murray resigning and entering an alcohol abuse program.
NHL
NHL

Vegas Puts Trust in Youth to Start 2021-22 Season

When Carolina came to town for a Tuesday night matchup with Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights once again iced a noticeably young roster. Through 16 games, the Golden Knights have skated to an overall record of 9-7-0, leaving them just five points away from the top of the Pacific Division despite missing much of the team's top talent to injuries through most of the season.
NHL
FanSided

kion546.com

Kadri extends point streak, Avs top Ducks 5-2 for 6th in row

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri kept up his scoring tear with a goal and an assist to lift the Colorado Avalanche over the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 for their sixth straight victory. Kadri extended his point streak to 10 games, the longest current run in the NHL. He has six goals and 15 assists during that span. Cale Makar also scored, his fifth goal in four games, and Jonas Johansson made 19 saves in relief of Darcy Kuemper. The win was the 194th for Jared Bednar, the most by an Avalanche coach. He tied Bob Hartley on Monday night. Colorado won despite losing Kuemper for a while to a broken skate blade. Valeri Nichushkin, Alex Newhook and Nicolas Aube-Kubel also scored for the Avalanche. Sonny Milano had two goals for Anaheim.
NHL

Comments / 0

