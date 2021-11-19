ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

"Disney Adults" Are a Tight-Knit Community You'll Want to Be Part Of

Distractify
Distractify
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The simplest definition of a Disney adult is someone who enjoys Disney theme parks as much as any kid would. But according to Megan O'Kane, who prides herself as a Disney adult and even blogs about it on Instagram, the issue with the negative connotation behind Disney adults is that people...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

You Do NOT Want to Be a Disney Park “Treasured Guest”

Visitors all around the world flock to Disney Parks on a daily basis. Whether it’s “meeting” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, or other Disney characters, riding popular rides like Splash Mountain and the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction, or strolling down Main Street, U.S.A, a Disney vacation is a memorable theme park experience for all the family.
ORLANDO, FL
BMW BLOG

MINI wants you to share your car and story with the community

MINI bets big on its community and always has. For the British brand, the owners and their stories are extremely valuable and something tells us that it goes both ways. MINI owners like to feel part of a bigger family and community so, with the help of the brand, things are bound to get even better. That’s because MINI USA announced a new initiative called #MINICUSTOMIZED today.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
soundslikenashville.com

Honey Country Reimagine Disney’s ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman’

Independent duo Honey Country put a bittersweet spin on a Disney classic for a new video, sharing a special duet version of “Do You Want to Build a Snowman.”. Out today (November 12), the wintery ballad first made famous in Frozen becomes more chill than ever in the hands of Dani Rose and Sofie Lynn, perfect for the coming Christmas season.
NASHVILLE, TN
disneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: Blink and You’ll MISS These Disney Secrets

Wanna impress your friends and family with your extensive Disney secrets knowledge? Then you’ve come to the right video. Get ready to learn about some super-sneaky secrets from the Disney parks and movies. Check out our video below Blink and You’ll MISS These Disney Secrets!. Are you a DFB Video...
MOVIES
allears.net

PHOTOS: Why You’ll Want to Stay LATE at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Happy holidays everyone! All of the Disney parks are in the festive spirit, with plenty of decorations, treats, and entertainment coming to Disney World!. Let’s take a look at one of the returning forms of holiday entertainment coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom!. Tonight, we saw the returning holiday projections on...
LIFESTYLE
The Verge

That ‘real’ Disney lightsaber? You’ll never get to touch it

I have some terrible news: Disney has confirmed you’ll never get to try the “real” retractable lightsaber whose very existence, subsequent reveal, and patented design made us giddy back in April and May of this year. While the incredible disappearing lightsaber replica will indeed feature at Disney’s new Star Wars:...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
allears.net

Why You’ll Want to Ride This Popular EPCOT Attraction EARLY This Week

If you’re visiting EPCOT soon, be sure to keep a close watch on My Disney Experience, as one of its popular rides is currently operating on a limited schedule. We were visiting the park today and was told by a Cast Member that Test Track would be closing at 7PM both today (November 16th) and tomorrow (November 17th). EPCOT is scheduled to close this evening as well as tomorrow evening at 10PM.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Spread Holiday Magic With Disney’s Ultimate Toy Drive

You can help spread holiday magic to children who need it most this year as The Walt Disney Company is once again supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. Disney Springs will be home to four different toy drop off locations so that Guests visiting the shopping and dining district can easily donate toys to children in need.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Golf#Walt Disney World
Vogue Magazine

You’ll Want to Live in the Feel-Good Stretchy Knits Made by This Alum of The Row

For years, Alissa Zachary, a fashion industry veteran who spent a decade as a merchandiser at The Row before working with the likes of Khaite, The Line, and Rosetta Getty, would feel disheveled at the end of the day—no matter how pristine her ensemble was when she walked out her front door. “After getting in and out of the subway or dropping my kids off at school, my poplin shirt would be creased, my satin pants would be wrinkled… I just looked like a mess,” she recalls. And so, after a 2017 move to Los Angeles presented her with newfound free time, the mother of three shifted her focus from helping other brands to creating her own clothing collection, one that could help her meet the demands of her days (and nights) with panache. She named it High Sport.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allears.net

It’ll Cost You $5,000 (!!!) to Snag a Spot at This Exclusive Disney World Dining Event

Disney Springs is home to so many incredible restaurants. Morimoto Asia is owned by Japanese master chef Masaharu Morimoto, serving Pan-Asian cuisine with a mix of Chinese, Japanese, and Korean dishes. In December they will be hosting a special event that costs quite a bit, with the rare opportunity to try a special Japanese whisky. How much would YOU pay for this?
RESTAURANTS
Mix 95.7FM

3 Reasons You’ll Want To Explore Playful Holland In The Winter

Sure, Holland is known for its tulips. 5 million tulips! But when the weather turns cold and the colors fade, there are plenty of reasons to visit Holland. For 30 years, Holland's snowmelt system, the largest municipally-owned snowmelt system in North America, keeps downtown Holland sidewalks and streets snow and ice-free all winter long.
HOLLAND, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
ksl.com

Cute + function = a new microfiber hand towel you’ll WANT to display

They’re cute, but still plenty functional, and guaranteed to brighten up your kitchen or bathroom. A new home accessory is a must-have this season: the waffle weave microfiber hand towel!. Owners of Crae Home, Brittany Nelson and Stefanie Bell, share how their business started. They share why their towels are...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

New Details Released About The Characters You’ll Meet at Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel!

Wow, what a weekend, right? We’ve learned SO MUCH more about Disney World’s Star Wars Hotel, aka the Galactic Starcruiser at Destination D23. Not only did we get to see real-world versions of some of the merchandise that will be sold there, but we also learned more about the lightsaber training experience, and learned just how interactive the experience will be. And we’re learning even more about the experience that guests on the Starcruiser will have. All we can say is WOW.
TRAVEL
Polygon

This is how Disney parks’ Fastpass spun completely out of control

Since its launch in 2017, Kevin Perjurer’s Defunctland YouTube channel has made in-depth videos detailing the histories of both failed and successful amusement parks and their rides, including Disneyland and Disney World. With extremely thorough narratives, Perjurer asks questions that should interest even those who aren’t theme park enthusiasts: Who crafts the societal vision of fun? Why do fun places exist, and how do they get built? And is it possible for everyone who wants the experience to enjoy themselves at a theme park, even if they’re not rich?
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

The EXTINCT Parts of Disney World YOU Wish Could Come Back

One of the best parts about Disney World is that it’s always changing! New rides, snacks, and shows are always coming to parks. Sadly, one of the WORST things about Disney World…is ALSO that it’s always changing. Favorite attractions, snacks, and shows leave the parks all the time, gone forever. Recently, we took to Facebook to see what our readers (that’s you!) wanted to see return to Disney World! Here are a few of the most popular picks.
LIFESTYLE
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy