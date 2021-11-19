"Disney Adults" Are a Tight-Knit Community You'll Want to Be Part Of

For years, Alissa Zachary, a fashion industry veteran who spent a decade as a merchandiser at The Row before working with the likes of Khaite, The Line, and Rosetta Getty, would feel disheveled at the end of the day—no matter how pristine her ensemble was when she walked out her front door. “After getting in and out of the subway or dropping my kids off at school, my poplin shirt would be creased, my satin pants would be wrinkled… I just looked like a mess,” she recalls. And so, after a 2017 move to Los Angeles presented her with newfound free time, the mother of three shifted her focus from helping other brands to creating her own clothing collection, one that could help her meet the demands of her days (and nights) with panache. She named it High Sport.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO