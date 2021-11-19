Fed needs faster taper, more rapid liftoff in interest rates – Waller

Inflation can be defined as a general increase in prices and a decline in the purchasing value of money. If not kept under control, inflation could hamper economic growth and result in reduced living standards for individuals. As it stands now, inflationary pressures persist in the U.S. economy, with some pressures proving to be less transitory than others. According to CNBC, one such persisting area relates to energy prices as Americans are now paying the highest amount at the gas pump than they have since October 2014. In addition, the average price for a regular gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is currently 55% higher than it was just one year ago. Other areas, such as lodging and travel, are proving to be more transitory and related to the initial surge in demand following the economic re-openings from the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO