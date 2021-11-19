ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed needs faster taper, more rapid liftoff in interest rates – Waller

By Reuters
 7 days ago
(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should stand ready to increase the pace of its reduction in bond purchases and raise interest rates from their near zero level sooner than it currently expects due to persistently high inflation and the strength of job gains, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on...

