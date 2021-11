Her Majesty the Queen has reportedly told her family she's feeling "far better" after resting for two weeks due to a health scare, which saw her stay overnight in hospital, and later pulling out of the Remembrance Sunday service due to a back sprain. The health scare came just a few days after she was spotted using a walking stick for the first time in nearly two decades, causing some royal experts to raise concerns about the Queen's wellbeing, particularly ahead of the busy Christmas period and her Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

