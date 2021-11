Now that Nintendo has announced that there won’t be any more DLC for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the dust has already started to settle on people’s interest in the game and companies have noticed. It seems almost every major media company with a slew of properties is making a Smash clone. It’s only a matter of time before book publisher Penguin Random gets in on this and we get a game where the characters from Ex-Heroes books can finally battle the crew from the Ranger’s Apprentice series, only to face off against the final boss who, instead of Master Hand, will be the Heavy Hand of John Grisham. Oh, I’m sorry, did you not know you were being force-fed literary references? Deal with it.

