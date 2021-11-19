ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

A closer look at the environmental graphic design at Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station

By Steve Hymon
metro.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental graphic design is an important part of transit station design and here’s how we approached the job at the rebuilt Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station. The goals for the station graphics program – including signage and...

thesource.metro.net

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Metro celebrates $129 million renovation, modernization of South LA’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station

The Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, near Compton, has a new look. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials celebrated the completion of the station’s $129 million renovation and modernization on Friday, Nov. 19. The South Los Angeles station, which serves the A and C lines, received multiple improvements, including an extended...
WILLOWBROOK, CA
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at a Historic Highland Park Pedestrian Tunnel

This is the corner of Cortland and Second Boulevard (now Second Avenue) in Highland Park photographed in color in September 2021 and in black and white at an unspecified date some 80 years ago. The old-fashioned stop sign and that concrete structure are almost the only things that look even vaguely the same, time having been cruel to an area once bustling with middle-class housing and life. But that is more than just some weird white bunker; it tells an important story about how America adjusted to the onset of automobile age.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
magbloom.com

Parks and Rec Reveals Goat Farm Park Designs

The City of Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department has revealed final designs for the Goat Farm Park remodel at 2000 E. Winslow Road. The park was incorporated in 2009 as a public greenspace and sports more native plant species than any other public park in Bloomington. After the redesign, which...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Dirt

Matthew Modine Sells Modern Venice Oasis in Off-Market Deal

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Modine has quietly offloaded his Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Located in the still-somewhat-grungy-yet-increasingly pricey seaside community of Venice, the off-market transaction netted the Manhattan-based actor and his longtime wife Caridad Rivera exactly $4 million — a significant increase over the $2.5 million they paid music industry exec John Perenchio for the contemporary crash pad back in 2012. The buyers are award-winning Dutch photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Listing information from the home’s previous sale shows it was built in 2003 and designed by local architect David Hertz of Studio of Environmental Architecture. Nestled behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosa Parks
Secret LA

We Finally Know The Venue For This Mesmerizing Immersive Monet Exhibit Coming To L.A.

Get tickets to Monet: The Immersive Experience and wander through a floor-to-ceiling world of Claude Monet’s stunning impressionist masterpieces. Experience the dream world of Claude Monet like never before at this incredible exhibit coming to 1345 N. Montebello Boulevard, Montebello, California. Monet: The Immersive Experience will take you on a mesmerizing, multisensory voyage into the life, techniques, influences and works of the great French impressionist. Get your tickets here and step into a breathtaking world of art.
MONTEBELLO, CA
lanthorn.com

Graphic design seniors add purpose to final projects

The last semester for five graduating Grand Valley State University graphic design students was spent creating senior projects that carry purpose and meaning and showcase the skills they’ve developed throughout college. Seniors Jacob Battle, Hayley Belcuore, Caileigh Bigger, Arien Middlebrooks and Viviana Rubio displayed their work in the GVSU Art...
VISUAL ART
Dirt

Go Green in Monrovia With This Whimsical Midcentury Modern

Click here to read the full article. Despite what everyone’s favorite philosophizing reptile Kermit the Frog claims, it really is quite easy “Bein’ Green” — at least when it comes to this groovy little retro house in the charming Monrovia suburb of Los Angeles. With its strikingly emerald-hued façade, the updated modernist pad surely isn’t one to be overlooked or undervalued. Last sold about six months ago for just $827,000, the home is now back on the market once again for just shy of $1.3 million. Embedded into a hillside parcel at the end of a private road, on nearly an...
MONROVIA, CA
whsgoldenarrow.com

Up And Coming Graphic Designer, Photographer And Entrepreneur: Jake Angel

Angel has been working throughout his high school career experimenting with different mediums of art to be able to express his own personal style. He started graphic design due to his brother’s recommendation in freshman year. Since then, he now has his own clothing company that pushes him forward to continue designing in the future.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art
Interior Design

A Closer Look at Aaron Blendowski’s Otherworldly Pieces

Aaron Blendowski’s otherworldly, one-of-a-kind pieces were part of “Never Normal,” a Detroit gallery show that reexamined domestic objects. Sublime Viewfinder mirrors in fiberglass, reinforced gypsum, paint, and glass in Blue Spill and Rise of the Phoenix by Real OK. Go with the flow. Armed with a National Technical University of...
DESIGN
midfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring CRA looking at acquiring Santa Rosa Hotel

SEBRING — The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board will discuss the potential acquisition of the long-time vacant Santa Rosa Hotel at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive. A purchase agreement is included in the board’s agenda for its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The purchase price in the agreement is $250,000. The...
SEBRING, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Photo & Video Tuts+

60s Graphic Design: Pop Art to Psychedelic Design

If you're a big fan of 1960s design and are always looking for opportunities to incorporate its aesthetic into your own projects, then you're in luck. Today, we're highlighting 1960s graphic design and showcasing some terrific resources from Envato Elements and GraphicRiver that you can use to give your projects that wonderful retro 60s look.
DESIGN
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Fire Station Building Design Approved

(Greenfield, MA) — A final design has been approved for Greenfield’s new fire station. The Greenfield Fire Station Building Committee this week voted to approve the final design following multiple revisions. The plan will now undergo a process to estimate the final cost of constructing the new Main Street facility.
GREENFIELD, MA
niagaranow.com

A glimpse into the Niagara Parks Power Station

A glimpse inside the reimagined Niagara Parks Power Station. For more than 100 years, the Canadian Niagara Power Company Generating Station harnessed the powerful energy of the Horseshoe Falls and turned it into a great source of electricity for communities in western New York and southern Ontario. After lying dormant...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
metro.net

Sepulveda Transit Corridor Public Scoping Meeting

Join us for a virtual public scoping meeting to provide project updates and solicit public feedback on the project alternatives and issues or concerns with the proposed Sepulveda Transit Corridor Project. The virtual public scoping meeting will offer a presentation followed by an opportunity for attendees to provide oral comments during the scheduled meeting time. The meeting will offer Spanish interpretation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metro.net

Go Metro to Hollywood Christmas Parade this Sunday, Nov. 28

The Hollywood Christmas Parade returns for its 89th edition on Sunday at 6 p.m. after missing 2020 due to the pandemic. Sheryl Underwood from The Talk is this year’s Grand Marshall. The parade this year benefits the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. With gas prices hovering around $5 a gallon...
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Soorty’s SpaceD Showroom Gathers Denim Community in NYC

The denim community will soon have a new hub in New York. In December, Pakistani manufacturer Soorty is launching SpaceD, a showroom and creative space that encourages innovation, inspiration and interaction. To kick off this new office space, Soorty is hosting a week-long opening affair, gathering the denim world back in-person. “Like everybody else, we’ve missed being together with our denim friends, the people we share our common passion with,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty. “The past year and a half has been hard—so much was lost, so much is learnt. While we can’t say it’s past, it’s an incredible joy to be even preparing for this get-together.” Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
Los Angeles Daily News

Metro celebrates $129 million renovation, modernization of South LA’s Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station

The Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station, near Compton, has a new look. Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials celebrated the completion of the station’s $129 million renovation and modernization on Friday, Nov. 19. The South Los Angeles station, which serves the A and C lines, received multiple improvements, including an extended...
WILLOWBROOK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy